|23 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement
|15 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|31 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
