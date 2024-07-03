Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Summary

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. (UCWL) was incorporated in 1993. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of Cement and Cementitious products with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan. The Companys Technical Service Cell provides construction solutions to its customers & carries out regular & innovative contact programmes with Individual House Builders, Masons and other Business Associates to keep in tune with their needs and requirements.It has acquired the 8 lac-tpa cement division of Bajaj Hindustan for Rs 147.5 cr. It is now modernising and de-bottlenecking it to increase the capacity to 1 mtpa. The entire exercise costing Rs 220 cr, was part-financed by equity and PCD issues aggregating Rs 66 cr. The plant was taken over in Apr.94. Since then, it has shown good capacity utilisation, wherein lies the key to the companys success. After acquisition, it was able to solve its technical problems.During the period 2012-14, the Company commissioned the Cement Mill and Packing Plant as part of the first phase of upgradation and modernization of the plant. It restarted its operations by commissioning Cement Mill in the month of July 2013.The Company completed its Revival and Rehabilitation Scheme with start of its commercial production from 31 March 2017 at its integrated Cement plant at Udaipur during 2016-17. In addition, it commissioned 1.24 MTPA clinkerisation facility in March 2017 with cement grinding capacity of 1.60 MTPA. It launched its PLATINUM HEAVY DUTY CEMENT brand in 2017-18. During FY 2021-22, the Company ramped up its solar power generation capacity by 4.35 MW, in addition to the existing 10.1 MW, further totaling it to 14.45 MW.