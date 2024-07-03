Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹190
Prev. Close₹189.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.68
Day's High₹191.8
Day's Low₹186.55
52 Week's High₹268
52 Week's Low₹174
Book Value₹288.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)145.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.77
7.77
7.77
7.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
217.47
221.01
227.93
210.77
Net Worth
225.24
228.78
235.7
218.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
154.4
122.8
156.46
150.88
yoy growth (%)
25.73
-21.51
3.7
-31.45
Raw materials
-45.44
-36.66
-66.99
-88
As % of sales
29.43
29.85
42.81
58.32
Employee costs
-19.22
-20.04
-19.03
-17.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.55
14.56
6.33
14.82
Depreciation
-2.26
-2.52
-2.42
-2.18
Tax paid
-9.18
-7.85
-0.56
-4.34
Working capital
-54.81
39.44
-139.59
29.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.73
-21.51
3.7
-31.45
Op profit growth
163.57
2,107.34
-71.2
-96.76
EBIT growth
77.28
77.68
-45.37
-63.11
Net profit growth
1,444.64
-272.65
-106.92
-63.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Veeraiah
Non Executive Director
J S Rao
Non Executive Director
M Vara Lakshmi
Independent Director
Hima Bindu Myneni
Independent Director
Vankineni Sivarama Krishna Murthy
Independent Director
Rama Rao Karumanchi
Summary
Incorporated in Jul.79, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, formerly known as Kakatiya Cements Ltd (KCL), started with a plant to manufacture ordinary portland cement with a licensed capacity of 200 tpd at Srinivasanagar, Andhra Pradesh. It was promoted by P Venkateswarlu with equity support from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The project was completed as per the schedule and commenced its commercial operations from Feb.83. The capacity utilisation has always been above the 100% mark and for many years it was 125% of the licensed capacity. The operations of the company have been profitable since its inception. The Companys activities are organized into three operating divisions namely Cement, Sugar and Power. The major activity is to produce, manufacture, refine, sell and generally to deal in all kinds of Portland Cement, sugar, generation and distribution of power.KCL modernised and expanded its installed plant capacity from 200 tpd to 600 tpd (cost : Rs 17.15 cr) wich was funded by financial institutions and internal accruals. Commercial production on the expansion capacity started in Mar.92. It came out with a Rs 4.73-cr issue equity shares (premium : Rs 40) in Oct.92, to augment its long-term working capital and to repay dues and to install a DG set of 2270 kVA. The company mainly manufactures and markets all kinds of portland cement, limestone, etc. KCLs major clients are in Andhra Pradesh. It has collaborated with Fuller KCP to supply core equipm
Read More
The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹145.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹174 and ₹268 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.39%, 3 Years at -4.40%, 1 Year at -27.11%, 6 Month at -20.55%, 3 Month at -14.24% and 1 Month at -3.49%.
