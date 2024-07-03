iifl-logo-icon 1
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Share Price

186.55
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:51 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open190
  • Day's High191.8
  • 52 Wk High268
  • Prev. Close189.67
  • Day's Low186.55
  • 52 Wk Low 174
  • Turnover (lac)4.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value288.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)145.02
  • Div. Yield1.59
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 45.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.77

7.77

7.77

7.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

217.47

221.01

227.93

210.77

Net Worth

225.24

228.78

235.7

218.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

154.4

122.8

156.46

150.88

yoy growth (%)

25.73

-21.51

3.7

-31.45

Raw materials

-45.44

-36.66

-66.99

-88

As % of sales

29.43

29.85

42.81

58.32

Employee costs

-19.22

-20.04

-19.03

-17.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.55

14.56

6.33

14.82

Depreciation

-2.26

-2.52

-2.42

-2.18

Tax paid

-9.18

-7.85

-0.56

-4.34

Working capital

-54.81

39.44

-139.59

29.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.73

-21.51

3.7

-31.45

Op profit growth

163.57

2,107.34

-71.2

-96.76

EBIT growth

77.28

77.68

-45.37

-63.11

Net profit growth

1,444.64

-272.65

-106.92

-63.65

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Veeraiah

Non Executive Director

J S Rao

Non Executive Director

M Vara Lakshmi

Independent Director

Hima Bindu Myneni

Independent Director

Vankineni Sivarama Krishna Murthy

Independent Director

Rama Rao Karumanchi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jul.79, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, formerly known as Kakatiya Cements Ltd (KCL), started with a plant to manufacture ordinary portland cement with a licensed capacity of 200 tpd at Srinivasanagar, Andhra Pradesh. It was promoted by P Venkateswarlu with equity support from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The project was completed as per the schedule and commenced its commercial operations from Feb.83. The capacity utilisation has always been above the 100% mark and for many years it was 125% of the licensed capacity. The operations of the company have been profitable since its inception. The Companys activities are organized into three operating divisions namely Cement, Sugar and Power. The major activity is to produce, manufacture, refine, sell and generally to deal in all kinds of Portland Cement, sugar, generation and distribution of power.KCL modernised and expanded its installed plant capacity from 200 tpd to 600 tpd (cost : Rs 17.15 cr) wich was funded by financial institutions and internal accruals. Commercial production on the expansion capacity started in Mar.92. It came out with a Rs 4.73-cr issue equity shares (premium : Rs 40) in Oct.92, to augment its long-term working capital and to repay dues and to install a DG set of 2270 kVA. The company mainly manufactures and markets all kinds of portland cement, limestone, etc. KCLs major clients are in Andhra Pradesh. It has collaborated with Fuller KCP to supply core equipm
Company FAQs

What is the Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹145.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹174 and ₹268 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd?

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.39%, 3 Years at -4.40%, 1 Year at -27.11%, 6 Month at -20.55%, 3 Month at -14.24% and 1 Month at -3.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.25 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 45.53 %

