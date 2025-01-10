Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.77
7.77
7.77
7.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
217.47
221.01
227.93
210.77
Net Worth
225.24
228.78
235.7
218.54
Minority Interest
Debt
94.13
83.48
35.17
30.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.99
8.16
9.35
9.55
Total Liabilities
327.36
320.42
280.22
259.03
Fixed Assets
47.42
46.13
47.11
49.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
163.87
156.42
199.5
107.68
Inventories
63.03
65.25
49.93
47.27
Inventory Days
118.03
140.5
Sundry Debtors
18.12
17.97
14.37
11.82
Debtor Days
33.96
35.13
Other Current Assets
106.51
98.24
167.62
89.88
Sundry Creditors
-11.49
-10.65
-5.1
-5.95
Creditor Days
12.05
17.68
Other Current Liabilities
-12.3
-14.39
-27.32
-35.34
Cash
116.03
117.84
33.56
102.06
Total Assets
327.35
320.43
280.24
259.03
