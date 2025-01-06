Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.55
14.56
6.33
14.82
Depreciation
-2.26
-2.52
-2.42
-2.18
Tax paid
-9.18
-7.85
-0.56
-4.34
Working capital
-54.81
39.44
-139.59
29.63
Other operating items
Operating
-37.71
43.62
-136.24
37.92
Capital expenditure
0.14
0.78
1.18
0.64
Free cash flow
-37.56
44.41
-135.06
38.57
Equity raised
419.33
421.36
425.04
412.38
Investing
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Financing
4.23
-19.23
-15.36
24.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.33
Net in cash
386
446.55
274.61
477.43
