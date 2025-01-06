iifl-logo-icon 1
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

186.26
(-1.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Kakatiya Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.55

14.56

6.33

14.82

Depreciation

-2.26

-2.52

-2.42

-2.18

Tax paid

-9.18

-7.85

-0.56

-4.34

Working capital

-54.81

39.44

-139.59

29.63

Other operating items

Operating

-37.71

43.62

-136.24

37.92

Capital expenditure

0.14

0.78

1.18

0.64

Free cash flow

-37.56

44.41

-135.06

38.57

Equity raised

419.33

421.36

425.04

412.38

Investing

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Financing

4.23

-19.23

-15.36

24.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.33

Net in cash

386

446.55

274.61

477.43

