iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

187
(0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:17:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

154.4

122.8

156.46

150.88

yoy growth (%)

25.73

-21.51

3.7

-31.45

Raw materials

-45.44

-36.66

-66.99

-88

As % of sales

29.43

29.85

42.81

58.32

Employee costs

-19.22

-20.04

-19.03

-17.68

As % of sales

12.44

16.32

12.16

11.72

Other costs

-67.39

-57.61

-70.05

-43.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.65

46.91

44.77

29.06

Operating profit

22.34

8.47

0.38

1.33

OPM

14.46

6.9

0.24

0.88

Depreciation

-2.26

-2.52

-2.42

-2.18

Interest expense

-1.26

-2.25

-3.12

-2.5

Other income

9.74

10.86

11.5

18.17

Profit before tax

28.55

14.56

6.33

14.82

Taxes

-9.18

-7.85

-0.56

-4.34

Tax rate

-32.18

-53.91

-8.89

-29.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.36

6.71

5.77

10.47

Exceptional items

0

-5.45

-6.5

0

Net profit

19.36

1.25

-0.72

10.47

yoy growth (%)

1,444.64

-272.65

-106.92

-63.65

NPM

12.53

1.02

-0.46

6.94

Kakatiya Cement : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.