|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
154.4
122.8
156.46
150.88
yoy growth (%)
25.73
-21.51
3.7
-31.45
Raw materials
-45.44
-36.66
-66.99
-88
As % of sales
29.43
29.85
42.81
58.32
Employee costs
-19.22
-20.04
-19.03
-17.68
As % of sales
12.44
16.32
12.16
11.72
Other costs
-67.39
-57.61
-70.05
-43.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.65
46.91
44.77
29.06
Operating profit
22.34
8.47
0.38
1.33
OPM
14.46
6.9
0.24
0.88
Depreciation
-2.26
-2.52
-2.42
-2.18
Interest expense
-1.26
-2.25
-3.12
-2.5
Other income
9.74
10.86
11.5
18.17
Profit before tax
28.55
14.56
6.33
14.82
Taxes
-9.18
-7.85
-0.56
-4.34
Tax rate
-32.18
-53.91
-8.89
-29.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.36
6.71
5.77
10.47
Exceptional items
0
-5.45
-6.5
0
Net profit
19.36
1.25
-0.72
10.47
yoy growth (%)
1,444.64
-272.65
-106.92
-63.65
NPM
12.53
1.02
-0.46
6.94
