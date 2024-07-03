Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jul.79, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, formerly known as Kakatiya Cements Ltd (KCL), started with a plant to manufacture ordinary portland cement with a licensed capacity of 200 tpd at Srinivasanagar, Andhra Pradesh. It was promoted by P Venkateswarlu with equity support from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The project was completed as per the schedule and commenced its commercial operations from Feb.83. The capacity utilisation has always been above the 100% mark and for many years it was 125% of the licensed capacity. The operations of the company have been profitable since its inception. The Companys activities are organized into three operating divisions namely Cement, Sugar and Power. The major activity is to produce, manufacture, refine, sell and generally to deal in all kinds of Portland Cement, sugar, generation and distribution of power.KCL modernised and expanded its installed plant capacity from 200 tpd to 600 tpd (cost : Rs 17.15 cr) wich was funded by financial institutions and internal accruals. Commercial production on the expansion capacity started in Mar.92. It came out with a Rs 4.73-cr issue equity shares (premium : Rs 40) in Oct.92, to augment its long-term working capital and to repay dues and to install a DG set of 2270 kVA. The company mainly manufactures and markets all kinds of portland cement, limestone, etc. KCLs major clients are in Andhra Pradesh. It has collaborated with Fuller KCP to supply core equipment and for the cement mill.The 17 MW Bagasse based Co-generation Plant commenced its commercial operations w.e.f. 12th April,2002.