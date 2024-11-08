Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Half-year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th August 2024 at 9.30 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider interalia the unaudited financial results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 3.06.2024.Board of Directors of our company at the meeting held on 14.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (2) Recommendation of Dividend (3) Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (4) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (5) Re-Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (6) Other items Outcome of Board Meeting -the Board has recommended dividend at 30% i.e. Rs.3.00 per share (face value of Rs.10 each) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024