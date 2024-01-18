iifl-logo-icon 1
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Dividend

171
(1.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Kakatiya Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 May 202422 Aug 202422 Aug 2024330Final
Outcome of Board Meeting -the Board has recommended dividend at 30% i.e. Rs.3.00 per share (face value of Rs.10 each) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. 22nd August, 2024 has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the Members for payment of dividend, if approved by the shareholders.

