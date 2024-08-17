iifl-logo-icon 1
OCL India Ltd Merged Share Price

905.8
(4.89%)
Oct 24, 2018|03:54:27 PM

OCL India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

874.95

Prev. Close

863.6

Turnover(Lac.)

80.78

Day's High

913

Day's Low

874.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,154

P/E

13.59

EPS

66.72

Divi. Yield

0

OCL India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

OCL India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

OCL India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:37 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.88%

Non-Promoter- 2.83%

Institutions: 2.83%

Non-Institutions: 22.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

OCL India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

11.39

11.39

11.39

11.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,344.01

1,959.99

1,184.82

1,098.53

Net Worth

2,355.4

1,971.38

1,196.21

1,109.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2,911.87

2,664.65

2,220.17

1,841.27

yoy growth (%)

9.27

20.01

20.57

1.32

Raw materials

-557.42

-489.2

-462.64

-472.7

As % of sales

19.14

18.35

20.83

25.67

Employee costs

-190.72

-158.83

-134.69

-111.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

530.39

303.16

161.02

133.08

Depreciation

-146.26

-203.06

-155

-126.4

Tax paid

-146.52

-56.98

-47.33

-35.2

Working capital

100.62

-358.7

-77.01

-75.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.27

20.01

20.57

1.32

Op profit growth

23.67

46.42

28.09

-30.14

EBIT growth

51.99

83.71

18.43

-33.71

Net profit growth

55.93

116.54

16.15

-37.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

3,666.48

3,346.67

3,106.18

2,267.75

1,922.31

Excise Duty

102.38

367.01

375.87

0

0

Net Sales

3,564.1

2,979.66

2,730.31

2,267.75

1,922.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

20.79

6.96

Other Income

130.93

138.48

95.03

21.43

39.38

View Annually Results

OCL India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT OCL India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

DHARMENDAR NATH DAVAR

Director

GAURAV DALMIA

Director

GAUTAM DALMIA

Director

JAYESH NAGINDAS DOSHI

Managing Director

PUNEET YADU DALMIA

Director

VED PRAKASH SOOD

Whole-time Director

AMANDEEP

Whole-time Director

MAHENDRA SINGHI

Director

SUDHA PILLAI

Company Secretary

RACHNA GORIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OCL India Ltd Merged

Summary

OCL India (formerly Orissa Cement), the manufacturer of the Konark brand Dalmia portland slag cement, is a highly diversified company. Its product portfolio includes cement, refractories, soda ash and ammonium chloride. However, cement and refractories continue to be the mainstay of its operations. It switched over production from the wet to the dry process to overcome pollution problems as part of its modernisation and expansion programme in 1991-92.Well known for the manufacture of sophisticated world class refractories, it has earned laurels for its high-tech new-generation refractories. The unit, which came into existence in 1956, has an installed capacity of 1.41 lac tpa of various refractories. In the past, OCL had manufactured a special kind of alumina carbon ladle shroud, an import substitute, which enables it to produce clean steel. The company received the Best Import Substitute award in 1992 in the 52nd All-India Industrial Exhibition held at Hyderabad.The company has been awarded the ISO 9001 certification for its silica products. Production of continuous casting refractories and new-generation castables and pre-cast blocks set up in a separate section, both in technical collaboration with TYK Corporation, Japan, commenced in 1994-95. It exports to the US, Australia, Latin America, and Africa. During 1996-97, the company received ISO 9001 certification for its magnesia carbon bricks, basic refractories, monolithics and slide gate refractories. The company also mad
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR OCL India Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
