Summary

OCL India (formerly Orissa Cement), the manufacturer of the Konark brand Dalmia portland slag cement, is a highly diversified company. Its product portfolio includes cement, refractories, soda ash and ammonium chloride. However, cement and refractories continue to be the mainstay of its operations. It switched over production from the wet to the dry process to overcome pollution problems as part of its modernisation and expansion programme in 1991-92.Well known for the manufacture of sophisticated world class refractories, it has earned laurels for its high-tech new-generation refractories. The unit, which came into existence in 1956, has an installed capacity of 1.41 lac tpa of various refractories. In the past, OCL had manufactured a special kind of alumina carbon ladle shroud, an import substitute, which enables it to produce clean steel. The company received the Best Import Substitute award in 1992 in the 52nd All-India Industrial Exhibition held at Hyderabad.The company has been awarded the ISO 9001 certification for its silica products. Production of continuous casting refractories and new-generation castables and pre-cast blocks set up in a separate section, both in technical collaboration with TYK Corporation, Japan, commenced in 1994-95. It exports to the US, Australia, Latin America, and Africa. During 1996-97, the company received ISO 9001 certification for its magnesia carbon bricks, basic refractories, monolithics and slide gate refractories. The company also mad

