SectorCement
Open₹874.95
Prev. Close₹863.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.78
Day's High₹913
Day's Low₹874.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,154
P/E13.59
EPS66.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
11.39
11.39
11.39
11.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,344.01
1,959.99
1,184.82
1,098.53
Net Worth
2,355.4
1,971.38
1,196.21
1,109.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2,911.87
2,664.65
2,220.17
1,841.27
yoy growth (%)
9.27
20.01
20.57
1.32
Raw materials
-557.42
-489.2
-462.64
-472.7
As % of sales
19.14
18.35
20.83
25.67
Employee costs
-190.72
-158.83
-134.69
-111.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
530.39
303.16
161.02
133.08
Depreciation
-146.26
-203.06
-155
-126.4
Tax paid
-146.52
-56.98
-47.33
-35.2
Working capital
100.62
-358.7
-77.01
-75.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.27
20.01
20.57
1.32
Op profit growth
23.67
46.42
28.09
-30.14
EBIT growth
51.99
83.71
18.43
-33.71
Net profit growth
55.93
116.54
16.15
-37.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
3,666.48
3,346.67
3,106.18
2,267.75
1,922.31
Excise Duty
102.38
367.01
375.87
0
0
Net Sales
3,564.1
2,979.66
2,730.31
2,267.75
1,922.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
20.79
6.96
Other Income
130.93
138.48
95.03
21.43
39.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
DHARMENDAR NATH DAVAR
Director
GAURAV DALMIA
Director
GAUTAM DALMIA
Director
JAYESH NAGINDAS DOSHI
Managing Director
PUNEET YADU DALMIA
Director
VED PRAKASH SOOD
Whole-time Director
AMANDEEP
Whole-time Director
MAHENDRA SINGHI
Director
SUDHA PILLAI
Company Secretary
RACHNA GORIA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by OCL India Ltd Merged
Summary
OCL India (formerly Orissa Cement), the manufacturer of the Konark brand Dalmia portland slag cement, is a highly diversified company. Its product portfolio includes cement, refractories, soda ash and ammonium chloride. However, cement and refractories continue to be the mainstay of its operations. It switched over production from the wet to the dry process to overcome pollution problems as part of its modernisation and expansion programme in 1991-92.Well known for the manufacture of sophisticated world class refractories, it has earned laurels for its high-tech new-generation refractories. The unit, which came into existence in 1956, has an installed capacity of 1.41 lac tpa of various refractories. In the past, OCL had manufactured a special kind of alumina carbon ladle shroud, an import substitute, which enables it to produce clean steel. The company received the Best Import Substitute award in 1992 in the 52nd All-India Industrial Exhibition held at Hyderabad.The company has been awarded the ISO 9001 certification for its silica products. Production of continuous casting refractories and new-generation castables and pre-cast blocks set up in a separate section, both in technical collaboration with TYK Corporation, Japan, commenced in 1994-95. It exports to the US, Australia, Latin America, and Africa. During 1996-97, the company received ISO 9001 certification for its magnesia carbon bricks, basic refractories, monolithics and slide gate refractories. The company also mad
Read More
