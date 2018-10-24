iifl-logo-icon 1
OCL India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

905.8
(4.89%)
Oct 24, 2018

OCL India Ltd Merged

OCL India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

530.39

303.16

161.02

133.08

Depreciation

-146.26

-203.06

-155

-126.4

Tax paid

-146.52

-56.98

-47.33

-35.2

Working capital

100.62

-358.7

-77.01

-75.54

Other operating items

Operating

338.23

-315.58

-118.33

-104.07

Capital expenditure

222.87

-235.07

141.19

329.96

Free cash flow

561.1

-550.65

22.85

225.88

Equity raised

3,948.58

2,921.39

2,192.42

2,050.69

Investing

198.45

345.42

806.53

-20.01

Financing

-44.75

-119.97

611.43

-42.19

Dividends paid

28.44

22.76

22.76

22.76

Net in cash

4,691.83

2,618.95

3,656

2,237.14

