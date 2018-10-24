OCL India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
530.39
303.16
161.02
133.08
Depreciation
-146.26
-203.06
-155
-126.4
Tax paid
-146.52
-56.98
-47.33
-35.2
Working capital
100.62
-358.7
-77.01
-75.54
Other operating items
Operating
338.23
-315.58
-118.33
-104.07
Capital expenditure
222.87
-235.07
141.19
329.96
Free cash flow
561.1
-550.65
22.85
225.88
Equity raised
3,948.58
2,921.39
2,192.42
2,050.69
Investing
198.45
345.42
806.53
-20.01
Financing
-44.75
-119.97
611.43
-42.19
Dividends paid
28.44
22.76
22.76
22.76
Net in cash
4,691.83
2,618.95
3,656
2,237.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.