OCL India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
11.39
11.39
11.39
11.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,344.01
1,959.99
1,184.82
1,098.53
Net Worth
2,355.4
1,971.38
1,196.21
1,109.92
Minority Interest
Debt
1,154.4
1,199.15
1,319.12
735.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
443.95
417.9
173.94
154.42
Total Liabilities
3,953.75
3,588.43
2,689.27
1,999.87
Fixed Assets
2,135.35
2,155.01
1,358.28
1,392.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,657.7
1,459.25
1,113.83
307.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
44.41
30.48
21.28
18.01
Networking Capital
94.37
-86.89
106.61
196.54
Inventories
276.8
338.1
365.34
318.75
Inventory Days
34.69
46.31
60.06
63.18
Sundry Debtors
178.13
162.05
199.11
226.82
Debtor Days
22.32
22.19
32.73
44.96
Other Current Assets
484.44
174.66
156.1
158.17
Sundry Creditors
-308.36
-349.68
-317.01
-252.3
Creditor Days
38.65
47.89
52.11
50.01
Other Current Liabilities
-536.64
-412.02
-296.93
-254.9
Cash
21.92
30.58
89.28
85.55
Total Assets
3,953.75
3,588.43
2,689.28
1,999.85
