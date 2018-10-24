Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.13
19.3
18.62
Op profit growth
23.01
44.41
24.37
EBIT growth
51.79
80.29
13.18
Net profit growth
56.18
110.85
7.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.7
20.13
16.63
15.86
EBIT margin
22.26
16
10.59
11.1
Net profit margin
12.77
8.92
5.05
5.55
RoCE
17.43
13.67
10
RoNW
4.36
3.77
2.42
RoA
2.5
1.9
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
66.77
41.95
19.47
18.21
Dividend per share
5
4
4
4
Cash EPS
40.27
6.31
-7.75
-4.24
Book value per share
416.06
349.75
217.48
201.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.78
11.64
23.31
9.96
P/CEPS
22.84
77.33
-58.54
-42.72
P/B
2.21
1.39
2.08
0.89
EV/EBIDTA
7.81
6.13
9.54
4.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
11.23
23.68
24.85
Tax payout
-27.82
-18.96
-29.07
-24.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.01
28.04
39.95
Inventory days
40.79
51.16
59.66
Creditor days
-53.21
-57.7
-56.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.85
-3.2
-3.04
-3.01
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.59
1.01
0.59
Net debt / op. profit
1.67
2.13
3.29
2.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.19
-19.42
-21.86
-27.27
Employee costs
-6.61
-6.04
-6.15
-5.97
Other costs
-50.48
-54.38
-55.34
-50.88
