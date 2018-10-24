Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2,911.87
2,664.65
2,220.17
1,841.27
yoy growth (%)
9.27
20.01
20.57
1.32
Raw materials
-557.42
-489.2
-462.64
-472.7
As % of sales
19.14
18.35
20.83
25.67
Employee costs
-190.72
-158.83
-134.69
-111.73
As % of sales
6.54
5.96
6.06
6.06
Other costs
-1,488.66
-1,470.8
-1,250.07
-965.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.12
55.19
56.3
52.45
Operating profit
675.07
545.82
372.76
291.01
OPM
23.18
20.48
16.78
15.8
Depreciation
-146.26
-203.06
-155
-126.4
Interest expense
-134.87
-134.53
-77.21
-68.07
Other income
136.45
94.93
20.48
36.55
Profit before tax
530.39
303.16
161.02
133.08
Taxes
-146.52
-56.98
-47.33
-35.2
Tax rate
-27.62
-18.79
-29.39
-26.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
383.87
246.18
113.68
97.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
383.87
246.18
113.68
97.87
yoy growth (%)
55.93
116.54
16.15
-37.41
NPM
13.18
9.23
5.12
5.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.