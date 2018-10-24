iifl-logo-icon 1
OCL India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

905.8
(4.89%)
Oct 24, 2018|03:54:27 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2,911.87

2,664.65

2,220.17

1,841.27

yoy growth (%)

9.27

20.01

20.57

1.32

Raw materials

-557.42

-489.2

-462.64

-472.7

As % of sales

19.14

18.35

20.83

25.67

Employee costs

-190.72

-158.83

-134.69

-111.73

As % of sales

6.54

5.96

6.06

6.06

Other costs

-1,488.66

-1,470.8

-1,250.07

-965.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.12

55.19

56.3

52.45

Operating profit

675.07

545.82

372.76

291.01

OPM

23.18

20.48

16.78

15.8

Depreciation

-146.26

-203.06

-155

-126.4

Interest expense

-134.87

-134.53

-77.21

-68.07

Other income

136.45

94.93

20.48

36.55

Profit before tax

530.39

303.16

161.02

133.08

Taxes

-146.52

-56.98

-47.33

-35.2

Tax rate

-27.62

-18.79

-29.39

-26.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

383.87

246.18

113.68

97.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

383.87

246.18

113.68

97.87

yoy growth (%)

55.93

116.54

16.15

-37.41

NPM

13.18

9.23

5.12

5.31

