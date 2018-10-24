To The Members of JSW Steel Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of JSW Steel Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2017, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and which includes a joint operation (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2017, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to note 48 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements regarding the factors considered in the Companys assessment that the carrying amounts of the investments aggregating to Rs. 956.66 crore in and the loans and advances aggregating to Rs. 3,140.31 crore to certain subsidiaries and a joint venture are recoverable and that no loss allowance is required against the financial guarantees of Rs. 3,375.65 crore.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the joint operation, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as regards its holding and dealings in Specified Bank Notes as Defined in the Notification S.O. 3407(E) dated the 8th November, 2016 of the Ministry of Finance, during the period from 8th November 2016 to 30th December 2016. Based on audit procedures performed and the representations provided to us by the management we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company and produced to us by the management.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/ W-100018) A. Siddharth Partner Mumbai, dated: 17 May 2017 (Membership No. 31467)

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JSW Steel Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date which includes a jointly controlled operation.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/ W-100018) A. Siddharth Partner Mumbai, dated: 17 May 2017 (Membership No. 31467)

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and acquired buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except the following:

Particulars of freehold land Gross block and net block as at 31 March, 2017 (Rs. in crores) Land located at Maharashtra Beneghat village of Raigad district admeasuring 13.48 acres 6.00 Land located at Maharashtra Vave village of Raigad district admeasuring 1.72 acres 0.77 Land located at Maharashtra Dolvi village of Raigad district admeasuring 4.96 acres 2.61 Land located at Maharashtra Khar Kharavi village of Raigad district admeasuring 6.13 acres 3.23 Land located at Maharashtra Jui Bapuji village of Raigad district admeasuring 0.78 acres 0.41

In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement. There are no buildings that have been taken on lease.

(ii) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals, except for inventories lying with third parties where confirmations have been received by the management, and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit and hence reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Income-tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on 31 March, 2017 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period(s) to which the amount relates * Amount unpaid ( in crores) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in crores) The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Supreme Court 2000-01 to 2015-16 214.27 40.31 High Court 1997-98 to 2015-16 122.74 0.60 CESTAT 1998-99 to 2015-16 249.68 40.22 Commissioner 2002-03 to 2014-15 71.75 7.46 The Custom Act, 1962 Customs Duty Supreme Court 2002-03 to 2004-05 2.68 - High Court 2002-03 to 2004-05 43.71 5.49 CESTAT 1995-96 to 2014-15 304.68 19.39 Commissioner 2008-09 to 2015-16 76.71 11.45 The Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 VAT Asstt. Commissioner 2008-09 to 2009-10 16.11 9.00 The Karnataka Value Added Tax Act, 2003 VAT Asstt. Commissioner 2012-13 0.49 - Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court 2006 6.97 - CESTAT 2004-05 to 2010-11 55.47 1.41 Commissioner 2002-03 to 2014-15 39.84 2.68 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax High Court 2004-05 17.61 -

*Period represents the earliest year to the latest year

There were no dues of Sales Tax and Cess which have not been deposited as at 31 March, 2017 on account of dispute.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government and dues to debenture holders.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were raised or as per purposes revised with appropriate approvals, other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds. The Company has neither raised any moneys by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) nor were such proceeds pending to be applied, during the current year.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its Officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/ provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.