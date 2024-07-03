Summary

Star Cement Limited (formerly known Cement Manufacturing Company Limited) was incorporated in November 02, 2001, is one of the largest cement manufacturers in North Eastern Region (NER). The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Cement Clinker & Cement. The companys manufacturing units are located at Lumshnong, Meghalaya and Guwahati, Assam. The company sells its product across north eastern and eastern states of India.Star Cements 0.6 MTPA integrated cement plant at Lumshnong (Meghalaya) is proximate to key raw material reserves of limestone, coal and shale. The company also added 0.46 MTPA cement unit in Meghalaya (via its subsidiary) aggregating an installed capacity of 1.0 MTPA. Star Cement was recognized by the Meghalaya state government for its pioneering cement plant in the backward area of Lumshnong in 2005. The companys output is marketed through a 400 billion- dealer network resulting in the largest market share in North East India. The Companys institutional customers comprise Larsen & Tourbo, National Hydro Power Corporation, Public Works Department, Indian Railways and Ministry of Defense.The companys plant at Lumshnong has been producing clinker from 23rd Dec.2004 and cement from 2nd Feb.2005. This is the largest cement plant in North East India, which is shortly to be expanded to 1 Million Ton per annum capacity. Presently the company is marketing super quality clinker to different grinding units located in India, Nepal & Bhutan, along with 3 types

Read More