SectorCement
Open₹227.96
Prev. Close₹227.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,850.04
Day's High₹227.96
Day's Low₹218.4
52 Week's High₹256
52 Week's Low₹169.55
Book Value₹40.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,999.48
P/E116.67
EPS1.95
Divi. Yield0
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.42
40.42
40.42
41.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,642.66
1,423.28
1,258.95
1,234.14
Net Worth
1,683.08
1,463.7
1,299.37
1,275.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,663.99
1,773.26
1,463.81
1,284.11
yoy growth (%)
-6.16
21.14
13.99
-9.31
Raw materials
-731.94
-728.96
-584.85
-593
As % of sales
43.98
41.1
39.95
46.18
Employee costs
-86.7
-82.09
-63.75
-70.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
201.85
251
227.83
86.09
Depreciation
-47.73
-43.31
-57.45
-40.35
Tax paid
-15.26
-32.29
-17.06
-6.06
Working capital
55.27
-231.7
9.27
156.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.16
21.14
13.99
-9.31
Op profit growth
-15.68
-12.02
80.29
9.04
EBIT growth
-20.75
-0.26
90.7
34.77
Net profit growth
-28.09
3.76
163.39
42.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,910.67
2,704.85
2,221.82
1,719.93
1,843.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,910.67
2,704.85
2,221.82
1,719.93
1,843.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.47
52.08
33.37
28.22
29.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sajjan Bhajanka
Vice Chairman & M.D.
RAJENDRA CHAMARIA
Managing Director
Sanjay Agarwal
Managing Director
Prem Kumar Bhajanka
Independent Director
Plistina Dkhar
Independent Director
Ibaridor Katherine War
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Debabrata Thakurta
Independent Director
Amit Kiran Deb
Non Executive Director
BRIJ BHUSHAN AGARWAL
Independent Director
DEEPAK SINGHAL
Deputy Managing Director
Tushar Bhajanka
Independent Director
Nirmalya Bhattacharyya
Independent Director
Vivek Chawla
Independent Director
JAGDISH CHANDRA TOSHNIWAL
Independent Director
Ramit Budhraja
Non Executive Director
Keshav Bhajanka
Executive Director
PANKAJ KEJRIWAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Star Cement Ltd
Summary
Star Cement Limited (formerly known Cement Manufacturing Company Limited) was incorporated in November 02, 2001, is one of the largest cement manufacturers in North Eastern Region (NER). The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Cement Clinker & Cement. The companys manufacturing units are located at Lumshnong, Meghalaya and Guwahati, Assam. The company sells its product across north eastern and eastern states of India.Star Cements 0.6 MTPA integrated cement plant at Lumshnong (Meghalaya) is proximate to key raw material reserves of limestone, coal and shale. The company also added 0.46 MTPA cement unit in Meghalaya (via its subsidiary) aggregating an installed capacity of 1.0 MTPA. Star Cement was recognized by the Meghalaya state government for its pioneering cement plant in the backward area of Lumshnong in 2005. The companys output is marketed through a 400 billion- dealer network resulting in the largest market share in North East India. The Companys institutional customers comprise Larsen & Tourbo, National Hydro Power Corporation, Public Works Department, Indian Railways and Ministry of Defense.The companys plant at Lumshnong has been producing clinker from 23rd Dec.2004 and cement from 2nd Feb.2005. This is the largest cement plant in North East India, which is shortly to be expanded to 1 Million Ton per annum capacity. Presently the company is marketing super quality clinker to different grinding units located in India, Nepal & Bhutan, along with 3 types
Read More
The Star Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Cement Ltd is ₹8999.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Star Cement Ltd is 116.67 and 5.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Cement Ltd is ₹169.55 and ₹256 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Star Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.15%, 3 Years at 33.60%, 1 Year at 28.33%, 6 Month at 8.54%, 3 Month at 7.21% and 1 Month at 16.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.