iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Star Cement Ltd Share Price

222.66
(-2.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open227.96
  • Day's High227.96
  • 52 Wk High256
  • Prev. Close227.97
  • Day's Low218.4
  • 52 Wk Low 169.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,850.04
  • P/E116.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value40.38
  • EPS1.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,999.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Star Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

227.96

Prev. Close

227.97

Turnover(Lac.)

1,850.04

Day's High

227.96

Day's Low

218.4

52 Week's High

256

52 Week's Low

169.55

Book Value

40.38

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,999.48

P/E

116.67

EPS

1.95

Divi. Yield

0

Star Cement Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Star Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Star Cement Shares Surge 8% on UltraTech Investment

Star Cement Shares Surge 8% on UltraTech Investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|11:09 AM

It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Star Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.46%

Non-Promoter- 6.34%

Institutions: 6.34%

Non-Institutions: 27.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Star Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.42

40.42

40.42

41.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,642.66

1,423.28

1,258.95

1,234.14

Net Worth

1,683.08

1,463.7

1,299.37

1,275.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,663.99

1,773.26

1,463.81

1,284.11

yoy growth (%)

-6.16

21.14

13.99

-9.31

Raw materials

-731.94

-728.96

-584.85

-593

As % of sales

43.98

41.1

39.95

46.18

Employee costs

-86.7

-82.09

-63.75

-70.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

201.85

251

227.83

86.09

Depreciation

-47.73

-43.31

-57.45

-40.35

Tax paid

-15.26

-32.29

-17.06

-6.06

Working capital

55.27

-231.7

9.27

156.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.16

21.14

13.99

-9.31

Op profit growth

-15.68

-12.02

80.29

9.04

EBIT growth

-20.75

-0.26

90.7

34.77

Net profit growth

-28.09

3.76

163.39

42.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,910.67

2,704.85

2,221.82

1,719.93

1,843.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,910.67

2,704.85

2,221.82

1,719.93

1,843.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.47

52.08

33.37

28.22

29.44

View Annually Results

Star Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Star Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sajjan Bhajanka

Vice Chairman & M.D.

RAJENDRA CHAMARIA

Managing Director

Sanjay Agarwal

Managing Director

Prem Kumar Bhajanka

Independent Director

Plistina Dkhar

Independent Director

Ibaridor Katherine War

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Debabrata Thakurta

Independent Director

Amit Kiran Deb

Non Executive Director

BRIJ BHUSHAN AGARWAL

Independent Director

DEEPAK SINGHAL

Deputy Managing Director

Tushar Bhajanka

Independent Director

Nirmalya Bhattacharyya

Independent Director

Vivek Chawla

Independent Director

JAGDISH CHANDRA TOSHNIWAL

Independent Director

Ramit Budhraja

Non Executive Director

Keshav Bhajanka

Executive Director

PANKAJ KEJRIWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Star Cement Ltd

Summary

Star Cement Limited (formerly known Cement Manufacturing Company Limited) was incorporated in November 02, 2001, is one of the largest cement manufacturers in North Eastern Region (NER). The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Cement Clinker & Cement. The companys manufacturing units are located at Lumshnong, Meghalaya and Guwahati, Assam. The company sells its product across north eastern and eastern states of India.Star Cements 0.6 MTPA integrated cement plant at Lumshnong (Meghalaya) is proximate to key raw material reserves of limestone, coal and shale. The company also added 0.46 MTPA cement unit in Meghalaya (via its subsidiary) aggregating an installed capacity of 1.0 MTPA. Star Cement was recognized by the Meghalaya state government for its pioneering cement plant in the backward area of Lumshnong in 2005. The companys output is marketed through a 400 billion- dealer network resulting in the largest market share in North East India. The Companys institutional customers comprise Larsen & Tourbo, National Hydro Power Corporation, Public Works Department, Indian Railways and Ministry of Defense.The companys plant at Lumshnong has been producing clinker from 23rd Dec.2004 and cement from 2nd Feb.2005. This is the largest cement plant in North East India, which is shortly to be expanded to 1 Million Ton per annum capacity. Presently the company is marketing super quality clinker to different grinding units located in India, Nepal & Bhutan, along with 3 types
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Star Cement Ltd share price today?

The Star Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Star Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Cement Ltd is ₹8999.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Star Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Star Cement Ltd is 116.67 and 5.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Star Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Cement Ltd is ₹169.55 and ₹256 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Star Cement Ltd?

Star Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.15%, 3 Years at 33.60%, 1 Year at 28.33%, 6 Month at 8.54%, 3 Month at 7.21% and 1 Month at 16.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Star Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Star Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.47 %
Institutions - 6.34 %
Public - 27.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Star Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.