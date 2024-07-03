Star Cement Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
641.55
751.01
913.53
651.4
585.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
641.55
751.01
913.53
651.4
585.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.63
1.38
7.83
4.13
5.77
Total Income
643.18
752.39
921.36
655.54
591.03
Total Expenditure
545.97
634.88
733.81
502.65
486.7
PBIDT
97.21
117.51
187.55
152.89
104.33
Interest
7.11
5.9
4.15
2.96
3.25
PBDT
90.09
111.61
183.4
149.93
101.08
Depreciation
82.53
72.55
42.26
36.51
36.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.9
8.93
29.3
19.79
12.23
Deferred Tax
-10.01
-0.85
24.17
20.1
12.17
Reported Profit After Tax
5.67
30.99
87.67
73.52
40.67
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-0.05
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.74
31.04
87.67
73.52
40.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.74
31.04
87.67
73.52
40.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
0.77
2.17
1.82
1.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.42
40.42
40.42
40.42
40.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.15
15.64
20.53
23.47
17.82
PBDTM(%)
14.04
14.86
20.07
23.01
17.27
PATM(%)
0.88
4.12
9.59
11.28
6.94
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
