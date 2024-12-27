iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

226.25
(1.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,663.99

1,773.26

1,463.81

1,284.11

yoy growth (%)

-6.16

21.14

13.99

-9.31

Raw materials

-731.94

-728.96

-584.85

-593

As % of sales

43.98

41.1

39.95

46.18

Employee costs

-86.7

-82.09

-63.75

-70.06

As % of sales

5.21

4.62

4.35

5.45

Other costs

-604.35

-676.39

-490.32

-440.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.31

38.14

33.49

34.33

Operating profit

240.98

285.8

324.88

180.19

OPM

14.48

16.11

22.19

14.03

Depreciation

-47.73

-43.31

-57.45

-40.35

Interest expense

-12.55

-19.55

-43.43

-56.15

Other income

21.16

28.06

3.84

2.4

Profit before tax

201.85

251

227.83

86.09

Taxes

-15.26

-32.29

-17.06

-6.06

Tax rate

-7.56

-12.86

-7.48

-7.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

186.58

218.7

210.77

80.02

Exceptional items

-29.31

0

0

0

Net profit

157.27

218.7

210.77

80.02

yoy growth (%)

-28.09

3.76

163.39

42.13

NPM

9.45

12.33

14.39

6.23

Star Cement Shares Surge 8% on UltraTech Investment

Star Cement Shares Surge 8% on UltraTech Investment

27 Dec 2024|11:09 AM

It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.

Read More

