|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.72
13.18
4.97
-9.51
Op profit growth
-15.81
-24.21
27.67
2.24
EBIT growth
-18.14
-18.31
38.3
27.77
Net profit growth
-34.46
-13.64
69.8
45.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.33
21.42
32
26.31
EBIT margin
15.74
17.94
24.86
18.87
Net profit margin
10.88
15.48
20.29
12.54
RoCE
13.37
16.83
20.26
14.36
RoNW
2.38
4.28
6.3
4.42
RoA
2.31
3.63
4.13
2.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.54
6.97
8.02
4.79
Dividend per share
0
1
1
0
Cash EPS
2.35
4.66
5
1.83
Book value per share
50.29
45.02
35.21
27.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.37
9.79
14.41
P/CEPS
41.2
14.62
23.08
P/B
1.92
1.51
3.28
EV/EBIDTA
9.83
6
10
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
17.41
12.67
0
Tax payout
-4.59
-10.64
-4.65
-6.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.94
26.59
31.84
68.98
Inventory days
52.16
54.58
51.06
43.55
Creditor days
-27.65
-37.13
-49.04
-39.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-38.75
-35.43
-7.72
-3.75
Net debt / equity
-0.21
-0.14
0.27
0.68
Net debt / op. profit
-1.36
-0.68
0.79
1.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.44
-21.79
-16.55
-21.92
Employee costs
-7.63
-6.86
-6.59
-7.64
Other costs
-49.58
-49.91
-44.85
-44.11
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
