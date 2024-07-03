Star Cement Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,997.14
1,875.69
1,472.58
1,117.31
1,294.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,997.14
1,875.69
1,472.58
1,117.31
1,294.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.63
39.34
24.18
19.9
21.55
Total Income
2,015.77
1,915.03
1,496.76
1,137.2
1,316.04
Total Expenditure
1,620.54
1,573.48
1,240.69
953.67
1,024.01
PBIDT
395.23
341.54
256.07
183.54
292.03
Interest
8.45
8.52
10.98
5.36
7.38
PBDT
386.78
333.02
245.09
178.18
284.65
Depreciation
104.34
96.05
86.49
62.26
67.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
43.44
41.52
26
10.12
16.24
Deferred Tax
31.56
43.97
-25.76
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
207.44
151.49
158.35
105.79
200.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
3.96
0.74
Net Profit after Minority Interest
207.44
151.49
158.35
101.83
199.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-58.93
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
207.44
151.49
158.35
160.76
199.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.13
3.75
3.86
2.47
4.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
100
Equity
40.42
40.42
41.42
41.24
41.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.78
18.2
17.38
16.42
22.55
PBDTM(%)
19.36
17.75
16.64
15.94
21.98
PATM(%)
10.38
8.07
10.75
9.46
15.48
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
