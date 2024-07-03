Star Cement Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,392.55
1,564.94
1,345.73
1,444.58
1,260.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,392.55
1,564.94
1,345.73
1,444.58
1,260.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.02
11.96
14.5
24.48
27.61
Total Income
1,395.57
1,576.9
1,360.23
1,469.05
1,287.88
Total Expenditure
1,180.85
1,236.46
1,117.89
1,169.98
1,066.48
PBIDT
214.72
340.44
242.34
299.08
221.4
Interest
13.01
7.11
5.49
4.48
5.22
PBDT
201.71
333.32
236.85
294.6
216.18
Depreciation
155.08
78.77
67.82
69.14
61.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.83
49.09
23.65
32.7
26.91
Deferred Tax
-10.86
44.27
11.45
43.76
28.68
Reported Profit After Tax
36.66
161.19
133.92
148.99
98.61
Minority Interest After NP
-0.12
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
36.78
161.19
133.92
148.99
98.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36.78
161.19
133.92
148.99
98.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.91
3.99
3.31
3.69
2.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.42
40.42
40.42
40.42
40.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.41
21.75
18
20.7
17.56
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.63
10.3
9.95
10.31
7.82
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
