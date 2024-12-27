Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
10,580
|47.25
|3,07,241.82
|796.89
|0.66
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
536.25
|62.26
|1,32,959.41
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
25,315.45
|50.74
|91,680.1
|93.13
|0.41
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,014.9
|19.89
|37,321.78
|233.87
|0.38
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,541.2
|45.82
|35,160.14
|45.2
|0.44
|2,391.66
|704.84
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
