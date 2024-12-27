Star Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.42
40.42
40.42
41.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,642.66
1,423.28
1,258.95
1,234.14
Net Worth
1,683.08
1,463.7
1,299.37
1,275.38
Minority Interest
Debt
107.66
43.84
83.71
125
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,790.74
1,507.54
1,383.08
1,400.38
Fixed Assets
1,494.43
859.21
552.08
545.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
339.45
346.72
408.05
279.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
123.31
181.62
222.65
187.69
Networking Capital
-199.82
-87.53
-36.01
22.44
Inventories
118.56
168.26
96.28
94.87
Inventory Days
20.8
Sundry Debtors
111.89
97.56
128.78
131.09
Debtor Days
28.75
Other Current Assets
216.84
264.72
267.68
289
Sundry Creditors
-251.82
-308.15
-227.51
-201.16
Creditor Days
44.12
Other Current Liabilities
-395.29
-309.92
-301.24
-291.36
Cash
33.38
207.52
236.32
365.91
Total Assets
1,790.75
1,507.54
1,383.09
1,400.38
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
