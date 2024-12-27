Star Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
201.85
251
227.83
86.09
Depreciation
-47.73
-43.31
-57.45
-40.35
Tax paid
-15.26
-32.29
-17.06
-6.06
Working capital
55.27
-231.7
9.27
156.34
Other operating items
Operating
194.12
-56.31
162.6
196.01
Capital expenditure
209.26
88.19
41.94
-244.83
Free cash flow
403.38
31.87
204.54
-48.81
Equity raised
2,153.67
1,695.15
1,213.47
1,035.88
Investing
40.36
-0.03
0
0.06
Financing
262.42
172.95
387.21
601.13
Dividends paid
0
41.24
41.92
0
Net in cash
2,859.84
1,941.18
1,847.14
1,588.26
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.Read More
