Star Cement Subsidiary Wins Rajasthan Limestone Block with 271 MT Reserves

Star Cement Ltd, the Meghalaya-headquartered cement maker, announced on Friday (August 22) that its subsidiary, Star Cement North East Ltd, has been declared the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for the Parewar (SN-IV) limestone block in Rajasthan.

The block, located in Village Joga, Tehsil Ramgarh of Jaisalmer district, covers 960 hectares and carries an estimated limestone reserve of 271.38 million tonnes. The selection was made by the Rajasthan government through an e-auction process.

Star Cement said the acquisition of the block will help strengthen long-term raw material security for its operations once the required approvals and agreements are completed.

The company, which reported revenue of ₹2,910 crore in FY24, has a grinding capacity of 7.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and clinker capacity of 6.1 MTPA. Backed by a strong network of nearly 2,000 dealers and over 12,500 retailers, Star Cement holds a dominant 26.5% market share in the north-eastern region. Premium products contribute around 10.6% of its total sales.

The company is also expanding its footprint with two upcoming units in Assam’s Silchar and Jorhat districts. It has lined up a capex plan of ₹380 crore for the second half of the current financial year to support its growth strategy.

