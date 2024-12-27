Star Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 09th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further to our letter dated 27th June 2024 and in terms of the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been already closed for all Directors Officers Designated persons and their immediate relatives of the Company w.e.f. 01st July 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 are approved and filed. therefore Trading Window will reopen on 12th August 2024. Further to our letter dated 2nd August, 2024 please note that as per recommendation made by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their duly convened meeting held on today i.e., 9th August, 2024 inter alia, has taken on record and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports as submitted by the Companys Statutory Auditors are enclosed for your information and records. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)