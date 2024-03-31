To

The Members of Star Cement Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Star Cement Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below as Key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition - Discounts, incentives, rebates, etc. See Notes 1(D)(xvii) and 30 to Standalone Financial Statements O Revenue of company primarily comprises of revenue from sale of cement. Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives, rebates etc. given to the customers on the sales. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: O The Companys presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment makes the assessment of various types of discounts, incentives and rebates complex and judgmental. O Assessed the Companys accounting policies relating to revenue, discounts, incentives and rebates by comparing with applicable accounting standards. O Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of variations in the assessment of discounts, incentives and rebates. O Assessed the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of Companys internal controls over the provisions, approvals and disbursements of discounts, incentives and rebates. O Company also focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for overstating revenue by influencing the computation of rebates and discounts. O Verified the Companys computations for accrual of discounts, incentives and rebates, on a sample basis, and compared the accruals made with the approved schemes and underlying documents. O Considering the materiality of amounts involved and complexity and judgement required to assess the provision for discounts, incentives and rebates, the same has been considered as a key audit matter O Verified, on a sample basis, the underlying documentation for discounts, incentives and rebates recorded and disbursed during the year. O Compared the historical trend of payments and reversal of discounts, incentives and rebates to provisions made to assess the current year accruals. O Examined the manual journals posted to discounts, rebates and incentives to identify unusual or irregular items Recoverability of deferred tax assets See Notes 1(D)(xx) and 7 to Standalone Financial Statem ients O As on March 31, 2024, the company has Deferred Tax Assets pertaining to Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit entitlement of H9641.47 lakhs. Carryforward of this credit is subject to taxable profits in the coming years. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: O The recognition and measurement of deferred tax assets requires determination of deductible temporary differences and carry forward of unused tax credits that are recoverable in future periods. O The key audit matter was addressed by performing audit procedures which involved assessment of underlying process and evaluation of internal financial controls with respect to measurement of deferred tax and assessment of the items leading to recognition of deferred tax in light of prevailing tax laws and applicable financial reporting standards. O Assessment of recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets is done by the management at the close of each financial year taking into account forecast of future taxable profits. O Audit procedure also includes verification of management assessment regarding the future taxable profits. O We have considered the assessment of deferred tax assets as a key audit matter due to the importance of managements estimation & judgment and the materiality of amount involved. O Furthermore, we assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Litigation, Claims and Contingent Liabilities See Notes 1(D)(xxii) and 46 to Standalone Financial Statements O The Company operates in various States within India and is exposed to different Central and State/ Local laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. Due to a complex regulatory environment, there is an inherent risk of litigations and claims. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: O Consequently, provisions and contingent liability disclosures may arise from tax proceedings, legal proceedings, including regulatory and other government/ department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. O Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested the operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls over assessment of litigations to ensure the accounting and disclosures are in compliance with the requirements of applicable accounting standards; O The Company applies significant judgement in estimating the likelihood of the future outcome in each case and in determining the provisions or disclosures required for each matter. O Gained an understanding of outstanding litigations against the Company from the Companys inhouse legal counsel and other key managerial personnel who have knowledge of these matters. O Resolution of tax and legal proceedings may span over multiple years due to the highly complex nature and magnitude of the legal matters involved and may involve protracted negotiation or litigation. O Read the correspondence between the Company and the various indirect tax/legal authorities and the legal opinions of external legal advisors, where applicable, for significant matters. O These estimates and outcome could change significantly over time as new facts emerge and each legal case progresses. O T ested the completeness of the litigations and claims by examining, on a sample basis, the Companys legal expenses and minutes of the board meetings. O As on March 31, 2024, the Company has disclosed significant pending legal cases and other material contingent liabilities [Refer Note 46 to the Standalone financial statements] O Assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in respect of contingent liabilities for various legal matters O Given the inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures and the judgement necessary to estimate the amount of provisions required or to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter

Information other than the Standalone Financia! Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Directors Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Corporate Governance report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for saf eguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

O Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate

to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

O Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

O Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors of the company.

O Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern and,

O Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings,

including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (India Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 46 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There was no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no.52 to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or

invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 52, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend in the previous year which has been paid in the current year. Further, no dividend has been declared in the current year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with the requirements of Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, we report that the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded

in the software except Audit trail feature is not enabled for certain data changes to the data for users with certain access rights to a third party software. Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the

statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 302049E (Gopal Jain) (Partner) Place: Kolkata Membership No. 059147 Date: May 22,2024 UDIN: 24059147BKEGTS5273

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 with the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our

report of even date in respect to Statutory Audit of Star Cement Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024)

We report that:

I. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation, of property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a reasonable period of time, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature its property, plant and equipment. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant & equipment were physically verified during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is a lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company except as detailed below: Refer note 2.1 g to the standalone financial statements.

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in lakhs) Held in the name of Whether held by promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Free Hold Land 1103.17 Ms. Sailyne Suja No FY 23-24 The title deeds are in the process of transfer in the name of the company. Free Hold Land 678.10 Government of West Bengal No FY 23-24

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

II. (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. As

the Companys inventory of raw materials which comprises mostly of bulk materials such as Clinker, Fly Ash, Gypsum, Coal, etc. requiring technical expertise for quantification, the Company has hired an independent agency for the physical verification of the stock of these materials. In respect to goods in transit, evidence of subsequent receipts has been verified and linked with the goods-in-transit. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on physical verification of such inventories.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company as stated below: (Refer note - 53 to the Standalone Financial Statements): -

Name of bank Quarter Particulars Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount as per books of account Amount of difference Reason or variance • DBS Bank March24 Net Current Assets 8,757.05 2,498.137 6,258.92 As explained by the management, the differences are because, the statements filed with the lenders are based on financial statements prepared on provisional basis and also due to audit/accounting adjustment entries carried out subsequently along with certain debtors; inter company (Group) balances were not considered by bank • State Bank of India December23 Net Current Assets 12,090.26 1,400.82 10,689.44 • Indian Bank September23 7,410.13 (3,698.89) Net Current Assets 11,109.02 • Kotak Mahindra Bank June23 Net Current Assets 9,233.44 (9,318.59) 18,552.03

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year except as mentioned below:

Particulars Loan (J in lakhs) Guarantee (J in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted / renewed during the year 16,266.76 37,500.00 - To Subsidiaries 14,516.00 37,500.00 - To others 1,750.76 - Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of above cases 3,953.35 37,500.00 - To Subsidiaries 2,242.71 37,500.00 - To others 1,710.64 -

(b) During the year the company has made further investment in one of its subsidiaries. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the terms and conditions of investment made and grant of loans and guarantee provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular as per the terms of Loan granted.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted by the company that have fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties except in case of loan granted to a company, other than its subsidiaries, which has fallen due in current year and further renewed and the details are as follow:

Name of the Parties Aggregate amount of existing loans renewed (Rs. in lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year North East Carriers Private Limited 1,750.76 10.76%

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loan granted by the company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We, however, have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account:

(a) The company is generally regular, except as stated below, in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues applicable to it. In our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value added tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except non-payment of Royalty & cess on boulder amounting to H58.76 lakhs.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (J in lakhs) * Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 49.61 A.Y 2017-18 National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) , New Delhi Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.56 A.Y 2018-19 National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) , New Delhi The Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty 48.57 F.Y. 2009-10 to 2013-14 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal MMDR ACT, 1957, (#) GST ACT, 2017 & VAT ACT Royalty, MEPR (##), GST/VAT 4,184.06 F.Y. 2014-15 to 2018-19 The National Green Tribunal Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata MMDR ACT, 1957 (#) Royalty & Cess on Coal, Sandstone and Clay 1,561.30 F.Y. 2009-10 to FY. 2022-23 Divisional Mining officer, West Jaintia hills, Jowai MMDR ACT, 1957 (#) District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Charges on Royalty 647.21 FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24 Directorate of Mineral resources, Shillong Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 22.51 F.Y. 2012-13 Commissioner of Custom (preventive) Bhubaneswar CGST Act, 2017 Transitional Credit of GST 16.29 As on 30th June17 Assistant Commissioner, Guwahati, Division-II

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (J in lakhs) * Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 & State Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST on reverse charge mechanism 2,200.91 July17 to Dec18 Joint/Additional Commissioner of Central Goods & Service Tax, Central GST Commissionerate, Shillong The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Royalty/DMF/NMET 383.19 Apr16 to June17 Joint Commissioner, CGST, Shillong The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 216.58 Oct14 to June17 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

(#) MMDR: Mines And Minerals (Development And Regulation) Act, 1957 (##) Meghalaya Environment Protection & Restoration Fund

* Net of deposit / deposit under protest and to the extent quantified by the relevant authorities.

viii. According to the information and exptanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previousty unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long- term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations

given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The company does not have any associate or joint venture.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by

way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company which has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in Compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. Refer note no. 48 to the Standalone Financials Statement of the company.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations

provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Companys internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (refer note - 51 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 302049E (Gopal Jain) (Partner) Place: Kolkata Membership No. 059147 Date:May 22,2024 UDIN: 24059147BKEGTS5273

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) with the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date in respect to Statutory Audit of Star Cement Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Star Cement Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone

Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company

considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.