Summary

Prism Johnson Limited, formerly known as Prism Cement Limited (PCL), principally operates in 3 business segments mainly comprising of Cement; Tile and Bath (HRJ) and Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC). The Company was incorporated in the year March 26, 1992, in the name of Karan Cement Limited, promoted by the Rajan B. Raheja Group. The Company manufactures and markets Portland Pozzollana Cement (PPC) with the brand name of Champion, Champion Plus, and DURATECH. The companys cement manufacturing facility is located at Satna, Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 7 MTPA of cement, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and technical support from F.L Smidth & Co A.S Denmark, the world leaders in cement technology. Also the company is running the Technical Services Cell, for helping in further increasing the brand preference for Prism Cement and to provide on-site services to individual house builders. A Joint Venture Agreement was executed in April. 1993 between Rajan Raheja, F.L. Smidth & Co., A/S, Denmark and The Industrialization Fund for Developing Countries, Denmark for promoting a project for setting up and operating a 2 million tonnes per annum cement plant by the company. The Companys name was changed from Karan Cement to the present one Prism Cement Limited in the year of 1994 and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name was obtained on 15th September 1994. The Company made its maiden public issues aggregating Rs. 7,876 lakhs in the year 1995. During the

Read More