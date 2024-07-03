iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Johnson Ltd Share Price

167.7
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open171.7
  • Day's High171.7
  • 52 Wk High246
  • Prev. Close170.46
  • Day's Low166.96
  • 52 Wk Low 142
  • Turnover (lac)97.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,441.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Prism Johnson Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

171.7

Prev. Close

170.46

Turnover(Lac.)

97.49

Day's High

171.7

Day's Low

166.96

52 Week's High

246

52 Week's Low

142

Book Value

26.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,441.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prism Johnson Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

Prism Johnson Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prism Johnson Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.87%

Non-Promoter- 9.70%

Institutions: 9.70%

Non-Institutions: 15.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prism Johnson Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

503.36

503.36

503.36

503.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

887.64

702.04

765.52

635.85

Net Worth

1,391

1,205.4

1,268.88

1,139.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,568.79

5,035.18

5,572.29

5,408.49

yoy growth (%)

10.59

-9.63

3.02

7.72

Raw materials

-2,305.73

-1,998.98

-2,262.21

-2,479.07

As % of sales

41.4

39.7

40.59

45.83

Employee costs

-478.3

-433.7

-464.07

-413.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

165.12

208.56

141.96

105.06

Depreciation

-275.38

-252.58

-200.35

-153.07

Tax paid

-40.86

-3.83

-75.19

-34.65

Working capital

-38.46

-426.96

423.24

-37.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.59

-9.63

3.02

7.72

Op profit growth

-6.55

18.09

37.56

34.4

EBIT growth

-16.12

14.93

18.97

38.23

Net profit growth

-33.35

254.2

-19.82

302.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,394.18

7,209.54

6,129.16

5,494.92

5,890.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,394.18

7,209.54

6,129.16

5,494.92

5,890.07

Other Operating Income

193.33

150.98

177.26

92.22

66.13

Other Income

291.74

44.12

57.31

74.97

36.01

View Annually Results

Prism Johnson Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prism Johnson Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajan Raheja

Managing Director

Vijay Aggarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ameeta A Parpia

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shobhan M Thakore

Executive Director & CEO

Vivek Krishan Agnihotri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raveendra Chittoor

Executive Director & CEO

Sarat Kumar Chandak

Non Executive Director

Akshay Raheja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shailesh Dholakia

Executive Director & CEO

Anil Kulkarni

Independent Director

JOSEPHCONRAD AGNELO DSOUZA

Independent Director

Ravina Vinay Rajpal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prism Johnson Ltd

Summary

Prism Johnson Limited, formerly known as Prism Cement Limited (PCL), principally operates in 3 business segments mainly comprising of Cement; Tile and Bath (HRJ) and Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC). The Company was incorporated in the year March 26, 1992, in the name of Karan Cement Limited, promoted by the Rajan B. Raheja Group. The Company manufactures and markets Portland Pozzollana Cement (PPC) with the brand name of Champion, Champion Plus, and DURATECH. The companys cement manufacturing facility is located at Satna, Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 7 MTPA of cement, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and technical support from F.L Smidth & Co A.S Denmark, the world leaders in cement technology. Also the company is running the Technical Services Cell, for helping in further increasing the brand preference for Prism Cement and to provide on-site services to individual house builders. A Joint Venture Agreement was executed in April. 1993 between Rajan Raheja, F.L. Smidth & Co., A/S, Denmark and The Industrialization Fund for Developing Countries, Denmark for promoting a project for setting up and operating a 2 million tonnes per annum cement plant by the company. The Companys name was changed from Karan Cement to the present one Prism Cement Limited in the year of 1994 and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name was obtained on 15th September 1994. The Company made its maiden public issues aggregating Rs. 7,876 lakhs in the year 1995. During the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prism Johnson Ltd share price today?

The Prism Johnson Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹167.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Johnson Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prism Johnson Ltd is ₹8441.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prism Johnson Ltd is 0 and 6.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prism Johnson Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prism Johnson Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prism Johnson Ltd is ₹142 and ₹246 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prism Johnson Ltd?

Prism Johnson Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.73%, 3 Years at 8.71%, 1 Year at -5.98%, 6 Month at 1.13%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at -8.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prism Johnson Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prism Johnson Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.87 %
Institutions - 9.70 %
Public - 15.42 %

