SectorCement
Open₹171.7
Prev. Close₹170.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹97.49
Day's High₹171.7
Day's Low₹166.96
52 Week's High₹246
52 Week's Low₹142
Book Value₹26.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,441.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
503.36
503.36
503.36
503.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
887.64
702.04
765.52
635.85
Net Worth
1,391
1,205.4
1,268.88
1,139.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,568.79
5,035.18
5,572.29
5,408.49
yoy growth (%)
10.59
-9.63
3.02
7.72
Raw materials
-2,305.73
-1,998.98
-2,262.21
-2,479.07
As % of sales
41.4
39.7
40.59
45.83
Employee costs
-478.3
-433.7
-464.07
-413.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
165.12
208.56
141.96
105.06
Depreciation
-275.38
-252.58
-200.35
-153.07
Tax paid
-40.86
-3.83
-75.19
-34.65
Working capital
-38.46
-426.96
423.24
-37.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.59
-9.63
3.02
7.72
Op profit growth
-6.55
18.09
37.56
34.4
EBIT growth
-16.12
14.93
18.97
38.23
Net profit growth
-33.35
254.2
-19.82
302.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,394.18
7,209.54
6,129.16
5,494.92
5,890.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,394.18
7,209.54
6,129.16
5,494.92
5,890.07
Other Operating Income
193.33
150.98
177.26
92.22
66.13
Other Income
291.74
44.12
57.31
74.97
36.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajan Raheja
Managing Director
Vijay Aggarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ameeta A Parpia
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shobhan M Thakore
Executive Director & CEO
Vivek Krishan Agnihotri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raveendra Chittoor
Executive Director & CEO
Sarat Kumar Chandak
Non Executive Director
Akshay Raheja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shailesh Dholakia
Executive Director & CEO
Anil Kulkarni
Independent Director
JOSEPHCONRAD AGNELO DSOUZA
Independent Director
Ravina Vinay Rajpal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prism Johnson Ltd
Summary
Prism Johnson Limited, formerly known as Prism Cement Limited (PCL), principally operates in 3 business segments mainly comprising of Cement; Tile and Bath (HRJ) and Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC). The Company was incorporated in the year March 26, 1992, in the name of Karan Cement Limited, promoted by the Rajan B. Raheja Group. The Company manufactures and markets Portland Pozzollana Cement (PPC) with the brand name of Champion, Champion Plus, and DURATECH. The companys cement manufacturing facility is located at Satna, Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 7 MTPA of cement, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and technical support from F.L Smidth & Co A.S Denmark, the world leaders in cement technology. Also the company is running the Technical Services Cell, for helping in further increasing the brand preference for Prism Cement and to provide on-site services to individual house builders. A Joint Venture Agreement was executed in April. 1993 between Rajan Raheja, F.L. Smidth & Co., A/S, Denmark and The Industrialization Fund for Developing Countries, Denmark for promoting a project for setting up and operating a 2 million tonnes per annum cement plant by the company. The Companys name was changed from Karan Cement to the present one Prism Cement Limited in the year of 1994 and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name was obtained on 15th September 1994. The Company made its maiden public issues aggregating Rs. 7,876 lakhs in the year 1995. During the
The Prism Johnson Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹167.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prism Johnson Ltd is ₹8441.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prism Johnson Ltd is 0 and 6.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prism Johnson Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prism Johnson Ltd is ₹142 and ₹246 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prism Johnson Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.73%, 3 Years at 8.71%, 1 Year at -5.98%, 6 Month at 1.13%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at -8.92%.
