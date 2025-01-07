iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Johnson Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

162.29
(0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,568.79

5,035.18

5,572.29

5,408.49

yoy growth (%)

10.59

-9.63

3.02

7.72

Raw materials

-2,305.73

-1,998.98

-2,262.21

-2,479.07

As % of sales

41.4

39.7

40.59

45.83

Employee costs

-478.3

-433.7

-464.07

-413.99

As % of sales

8.58

8.61

8.32

7.65

Other costs

-2,209.04

-1,986.38

-2,324.31

-2,136.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.66

39.45

41.71

39.49

Operating profit

575.72

616.12

521.7

379.25

OPM

10.33

12.23

9.36

7.01

Depreciation

-275.38

-252.58

-200.35

-153.07

Interest expense

-170.15

-191.18

-205.85

-187.28

Other income

34.93

36.2

26.46

66.16

Profit before tax

165.12

208.56

141.96

105.06

Taxes

-40.86

-3.83

-75.19

-34.65

Tax rate

-24.74

-1.83

-52.96

-32.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

124.26

204.73

66.76

70.4

Exceptional items

8.99

-4.78

-10.32

0

Net profit

133.25

199.95

56.45

70.41

yoy growth (%)

-33.35

254.2

-19.82

302.11

NPM

2.39

3.97

1.01

1.3

