|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,568.79
5,035.18
5,572.29
5,408.49
yoy growth (%)
10.59
-9.63
3.02
7.72
Raw materials
-2,305.73
-1,998.98
-2,262.21
-2,479.07
As % of sales
41.4
39.7
40.59
45.83
Employee costs
-478.3
-433.7
-464.07
-413.99
As % of sales
8.58
8.61
8.32
7.65
Other costs
-2,209.04
-1,986.38
-2,324.31
-2,136.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.66
39.45
41.71
39.49
Operating profit
575.72
616.12
521.7
379.25
OPM
10.33
12.23
9.36
7.01
Depreciation
-275.38
-252.58
-200.35
-153.07
Interest expense
-170.15
-191.18
-205.85
-187.28
Other income
34.93
36.2
26.46
66.16
Profit before tax
165.12
208.56
141.96
105.06
Taxes
-40.86
-3.83
-75.19
-34.65
Tax rate
-24.74
-1.83
-52.96
-32.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
124.26
204.73
66.76
70.4
Exceptional items
8.99
-4.78
-10.32
0
Net profit
133.25
199.95
56.45
70.41
yoy growth (%)
-33.35
254.2
-19.82
302.11
NPM
2.39
3.97
1.01
1.3
