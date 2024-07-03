Prism Johnson Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,348.44
5,153.11
4,339.31
3,673.06
4,426.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,348.44
5,153.11
4,339.31
3,673.06
4,426.92
Other Operating Income
159.85
95.68
113.14
63.88
46.19
Other Income
282.99
30.64
30.21
27.27
24.61
Total Income
5,791.28
5,279.43
4,482.66
3,764.21
4,497.72
Total Expenditure
5,130.65
5,041.99
4,068.82
3,382.8
4,068.28
PBIDT
660.63
237.44
413.84
381.41
429.44
Interest
141.19
136.2
142.07
161.83
189.51
PBDT
519.44
101.24
271.77
219.58
239.93
Depreciation
287.52
285.52
215.6
208.44
175.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
59.27
2.48
2.41
7.47
25.91
Deferred Tax
-19.78
-24.78
29.66
20.76
13.38
Reported Profit After Tax
192.43
-161.98
24.1
-17.09
24.87
Minority Interest After NP
-4.74
-51.85
-38.07
-22.04
-7.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
197.17
-110.13
62.17
4.95
32.4
Extra-ordinary Items
188.79
-6.75
-0.81
46.16
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.38
-103.38
62.98
-41.21
32.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.92
-2.19
1.24
0.08
0.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
503.36
503.36
503.36
503.36
503.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.35
4.6
9.53
10.38
9.7
PBDTM(%)
9.71
1.96
6.26
5.97
5.41
PATM(%)
3.59
-3.14
0.55
-0.46
0.56
