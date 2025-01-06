iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prism Johnson Ltd Cash Flow Statement

160.93
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prism Johnson Ltd

Prism Johnson FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

165.12

208.56

141.96

105.06

Depreciation

-275.38

-252.58

-200.35

-153.07

Tax paid

-40.86

-3.83

-75.19

-34.65

Working capital

-38.46

-426.96

423.24

-37.17

Other operating items

Operating

-189.58

-474.81

289.66

-119.83

Capital expenditure

242.46

359.16

669.15

172.55

Free cash flow

52.87

-115.65

958.8

52.71

Equity raised

1,268.12

874.36

904.48

904.35

Investing

45.65

92.57

-227.82

33.77

Financing

958.21

-172.08

1,758.01

509.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,324.86

679.2

3,393.48

1,500.06

Prism Johnson : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prism Johnson Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.