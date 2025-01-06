Prism Johnson Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
165.12
208.56
141.96
105.06
Depreciation
-275.38
-252.58
-200.35
-153.07
Tax paid
-40.86
-3.83
-75.19
-34.65
Working capital
-38.46
-426.96
423.24
-37.17
Other operating items
Operating
-189.58
-474.81
289.66
-119.83
Capital expenditure
242.46
359.16
669.15
172.55
Free cash flow
52.87
-115.65
958.8
52.71
Equity raised
1,268.12
874.36
904.48
904.35
Investing
45.65
92.57
-227.82
33.77
Financing
958.21
-172.08
1,758.01
509.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,324.86
679.2
3,393.48
1,500.06
