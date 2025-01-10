Prism Johnson Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
503.36
503.36
503.36
503.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
887.64
702.04
765.52
635.85
Net Worth
1,391
1,205.4
1,268.88
1,139.21
Minority Interest
Debt
2,040.83
1,965.05
1,522.36
1,724.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
97.86
119.59
151.74
172.33
Total Liabilities
3,529.69
3,290.04
2,942.98
3,036.17
Fixed Assets
2,970.31
2,739.58
2,748.87
2,672.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
401.36
376.13
326.1
280.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.94
69.05
81.66
143.18
Networking Capital
-346.52
-207.4
-515.06
-548.54
Inventories
713.85
620.86
664.87
470.47
Inventory Days
43.57
34.1
Sundry Debtors
648.05
647.56
570.8
537.74
Debtor Days
37.41
38.98
Other Current Assets
441.94
470.84
450.02
489.1
Sundry Creditors
-1,094.22
-1,015.67
-1,184.27
-998.51
Creditor Days
77.62
72.38
Other Current Liabilities
-1,056.14
-930.99
-1,016.48
-1,047.34
Cash
480.6
312.68
301.41
488.96
Total Assets
3,529.69
3,290.04
2,942.98
3,036.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.