Prism Johnson Ltd Board Meeting

145.54
(-4.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Prism Johnson CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Prism Johnson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Prism Johnson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Changes in Key Managerial Personnel. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Prism Johnson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Prism Johnson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and 50(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday March 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of Non-convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved raising of funds through issue of Non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. Please note that the said disclosure could not be uploaded within 30 minutes of conclusion of board meeting due to inaccessibility of BSE Listing Centre Portal and hence the said disclosure was submitted to the exchange on its designated email ids within the statutory time limit. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr. Joseph Conrad Agnelo DSouza and Ms. Ravina Rajpal as the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. March 29, 2024. Please note that the said disclosure could not be uploaded within 30 minutes of conclusion of board meeting due to inaccessibility of BSE Listing Centre Portal and hence the said disclosure was submitted to the exchange on its designated email ids within the statutory time limit. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
Prism Johnson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

No Record Found

