To the Members of Prism Johnson Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Prism Johnson Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements? section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics? issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit procedures addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in note 1.15 of the standalone financial statements) Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue") is recognised when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. Our audit procedures included the following: l Assessed the Company?s accounting policies relating revenue, discounts, incentives and rebates by comparing with applicable accounting standards. The timing of such revenue recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer. l Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of Company?s controls in respect of revenue recognition, revenue cut off and accrual of discounts, incentives and rebates. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred and hence considered as a key audit matter. l On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the year which included sales invoices, customer contracts and shipping documents, etc. Further, revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives, rebates etc. given to the customers on the Company?s sales. The Company?s presence across different marketing regions within the country makes the assessment of various types of discounts, incentives and rebates complex. Performed, on a sample basis, substantive testing in respect of sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end. l Compared revenue with historical trends and where appropriate, conducted further enquiries and testing. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of variations in the assessment of discounts, incentives and rebates. l Assessed completeness and verified, on a sample basis, the underlying documentation for discounts, incentives and rebates recorded and disbursed during the year. the and reversal Given the complexity and judgement required to assess the provision for discounts, incentives and rebates, this is a key audit matter. l Compared historical trend of payments of discounts, incentives and rebates to provisions made to assess the current year accruals. l Examined the manual journals posted to revenue, discounts, rebates and incentives to identify unusual or irregular items. l Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115. Litigations and claims (as described in note 4.05(a) of the standalone financial statements) The Company has ongoing litigations relating to direct tax, indirect tax and other legal matters with various authorities which could have a significant impact on the results, if the potential exposures were to materialise. Our audit procedures included the following: l Obtained and read the Company?s accounting policies in respect of claims, provisions and contingent liabilities to assess compliance with accounting standards. The amounts involved are significant, and the application of accounting standards to determine the amount, if any, to be provided as a liability or disclosed as a contingent liability, is inherently subjective. l Assessed the design and implementation of the Company?s controls over the assessment of litigations and completeness of disclosures. Supporting documentation were tested for the positions taken by the management, meetings conducted with Company?s in-house legal team, tax team and minutes of Board were reviewed, to test the operating effectiveness of these controls. Claims against the Company not acknowledged as debts are disclosed in the financial statements by the Company after a careful evaluation of the facts and legal aspects of the matters involved. The outcome of such litigation is uncertain and the position taken by management involves significant judgment and estimation to determine the likelihood and/or timing of cash outflows and the interpretation of preliminary and pending court rulings. l Involved our tax specialists to assess relevant historical and recent judgements passed by the appropriate authorities in order to challenge the basis used for the accounting treatment and resulting disclosures. l Read the legal opinions of external legal advisors, wherever applicable, for significant matters. Also, assessed the objectivity and competence of external legal experts/law firms as referred herein. l Obtained direct legal confirmations for significant matters from external law firms handling such matters to corroborate management conclusions. l Assessed in accordance with accounting standards, the provisions in respect of litigations and assessed disclosures relating thereto, including those for contingencies. Impairment of investment in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary company (as described in note 2.03 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has a carrying value of investment in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary company of Rs. 295.89 crores as at March 31, 2024. Our audit procedures included the following: • Evaluated the key judgements / assumptions underlying management?s assessment of potential indicators of impairment. Considering the continued losses recorded over the years by the aforesaid subsidiary company, the management has identified that indicators exist that requires the management to test the carrying value of such investment for possible impairment. • Obtained the projections and evaluated management?s methodology, assumptions and estimates used in these calculations. We identified impairment assessment of investment in the said subsidiary as a key audit matter because carrying value of the investment is significant, assessment process is complex, judgemental by nature and considering the subjectivity involved in key assumptions viz., projected future cash inflows, expected growth rate, discount rate and terminal growth rate. • Performed sensitivity analysis around impact of future cash flows due to changes in key assumptions considered by management. • Verified the arithmetical accuracy of the future cash flow model including comparison with approved budgets. • Involved our valuation specialist to review the appropriateness of methodology and key assumptions considered by management to determine discounted future cash flows. • Ensured appropriate disclosures in the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR?S REPORT THEREON

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the

Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, included in these standalone financial statements, have been audited by the predecessor auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on May 10, 2023.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer note 4.05(a) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer note 4.05(c) to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 4.26(iii) (a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 4.26(iii) (b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding

Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 4.29 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Firoz Pradhan

Partner

Membership Number: 109360 UDIN: 24109360BKFMCI4348

Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: May 16, 2024

"Annexure 1" referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Prism Johnson Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(i) (b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management but there is a regular program of verification which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in note 4.23 to the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company or in the erstwhile name of the Company viz., Karan Cement Limited and Prism Cement Limited except immovable properties as indicated in the below mentioned cases:

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs Crores) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Freehold Land 12.06 H & R Johnson (India) Ltd No April 1, 2009 Buildings 14.23 No Freehold Land 19.94 No Asset transferred pursuant to Leasehold Land process of mutation of these properties is in Buildings 0.19 Silica Ceramica Private Limited No April 1, 2018 Amalgamation. The progress. 26.78 No Freehold Land 8.15 No Leasehold Land 1.53 RMC Readymix (India) Private Limited No April 1, 2009 Buildings 5.25 No Freehold land 4.23 Various land sellers No Various The process of mutation of these properties is under progress

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory including inventory lying with third parties at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noted in case of such verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 4.26(ii) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to subsidiary companies as follows :

Rs Crores

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 13.95 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 13.95

During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than as mentioned above.

(b) During the year, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and investments to companies are not prejudicial to the Company?s interest. The Company has not provided guarantees, provided security and granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(d) There are no amounts of loans to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days. The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies which have fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. However, in regard to the unclaimed deposits the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this regard.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases towards payment of employees? state insurance, profession tax and labour welfare fund. The provision relating to sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs Crores) * Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry tax 66.09 April 1, 2006 to March 31, 2007 and September 2008 to April 2017 High Court of Madhya Pradesh The Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 2000 7.39 October 2003 to May 2018 High Court of Uttar Pradesh Sales Tax Act Sales tax 0.08 2016-2017 and 2010-2011 Additional Commissioner 0.43 2013-2014, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Appellate Authority 0.12 2011-2012 Commissioner Appeals 0.04 2010-2011 High Court 2.98 2016-2017 to 2017-2018 High Court of Madhya Pradesh The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 49.31 January 2008 to February 2011, March 2015 to June 2017, 2014-2015 to 2014-2015, April 2012 to April 2014, April 2013 to September 2015, April 2017 to June 2017, October 2015 to March 2017 and September 2016 to June 2017 Central Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 3.14 April 2009 to June 2011 High Court of Madhya Pradesh The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 19.57 October 2014 to June 2017 Central Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 0.14 April 2014 to March 2017, February 2017 to June 2017 Assistant Commissioner/ Deputy Commissioner Goods and Goods and 20.70 2017-2018 to 2018-2019 Assessing Officer

Service Tax Act, 2017 Service tax 7.06 2017-2018 to 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 Commissioner (Appeals) Electricity Act, 2003 Cross subsidy charges 108.00 June 2016 to May 2022 Supreme Court

* net of deposit paid under protest

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has used funds raised on short-term basis in the form of working capital changes and supplier?s credit aggregating to

Rs. 331.25 crores for long-term purposes representing acquisition of property, plant and equipment and investments.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 4.28 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 4.15 to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 4.15 to the financial statements.

"Annexure 2" to the Independent Auditor?s Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Prism Johnson Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Prism Johnson Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone

financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.