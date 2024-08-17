iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Share Price

90.5
(0.06%)
May 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

88

Prev. Close

90.45

Turnover(Lac.)

14.37

Day's High

91.3

Day's Low

86.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,706.84

P/E

18.55

EPS

4.88

Divi. Yield

0

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Mar-2011Feb-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.38%

Institutions: 2.38%

Non-Institutions: 2.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3,400

3,400

3,400

3,400

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4,703.4

-4,794.23

-5,084.05

-4,593.98

Net Worth

-1,303.4

-1,394.23

-1,684.05

-1,193.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,315.19

1,525.36

1,704.63

1,850.71

yoy growth (%)

-13.77

-10.51

-7.89

-16.51

Raw materials

-204.98

-274.24

-270.09

-324.31

As % of sales

15.58

17.97

15.84

17.52

Employee costs

-50.39

-52.24

-55.79

-63.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-427.21

-370.35

-134.49

-134.06

Depreciation

-75.69

-76.75

-74.71

-105.33

Tax paid

79.62

132.97

42.43

96.22

Working capital

-0.03

-106.71

571.89

443.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.77

-10.51

-7.89

-16.51

Op profit growth

18.03

-62.89

18.9

-67.41

EBIT growth

-110.95

-105.38

57.17

-61.96

Net profit growth

46.42

126.33

-46.79

-264.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

2,142.69

2,475.84

2,185.02

1,148.55

Excise Duty

258.39

216.05

224.13

169.88

Net Sales

1,884.3

2,259.78

1,960.88

978.66

Other Operating Income

19.98

15.23

23.09

10.43

Other Income

13.86

17.64

8.93

2.71

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

DWARKA DASS RATHI

Director

ALKA MAREZBAN BHARUCHA

Whole-time Director

KAILASH CHANDRA JHANWAR

Company Secretary

Kamal Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd

Summary

Binani Cement is one of the leading cement manufacturing company in India. The company is one of the top companies in that industry in terms of efficiency and performance. They are engaged in the manufacture of ordinary portland cement and portland pozzolana cement. They are having their production facilities in Sikar and Sirohi in Rajasthan.Binani Cement Ltd was incorporated on January 15, 1996 as Dynasty Dealer Pvt Ltd in Kolkata, West Bengal. The name changed to Binani Cement on April 23, 1998. Subsequently, the company was converted into a public company on October 6, 1998. The company is a subsidiary of Binani Industries Ltd, which has diverse manufacturing interests in cement, zinc and glass fiber. Binani Cement Ltd commenced commercial production in November 1997 at Sirohi in Rajasthan. The Sirohi facility was set up with the support of F L Smidth of Denmark and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The Company has two limestone mines, namely Amli and Thandiberi, operated on a long term lease basis which is at a distance of 2Km and 7Km from the plant respectively.The Companys cement is marketed under the brand name of Binani over the last 8 years, has established significant brand recall especially in the Rajasthan and Gujarat. In March 16, 2007 the company completed the cement expansion project of 3.05 MTPA and the kiln was test fired and the commercial production was started from December 6, 2007.The company bagged the best overall performance shield for the year 2006 during the 30th
