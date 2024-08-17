Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹88
Prev. Close₹90.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.37
Day's High₹91.3
Day's Low₹86.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,706.84
P/E18.55
EPS4.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3,400
3,400
3,400
3,400
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,703.4
-4,794.23
-5,084.05
-4,593.98
Net Worth
-1,303.4
-1,394.23
-1,684.05
-1,193.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,315.19
1,525.36
1,704.63
1,850.71
yoy growth (%)
-13.77
-10.51
-7.89
-16.51
Raw materials
-204.98
-274.24
-270.09
-324.31
As % of sales
15.58
17.97
15.84
17.52
Employee costs
-50.39
-52.24
-55.79
-63.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-427.21
-370.35
-134.49
-134.06
Depreciation
-75.69
-76.75
-74.71
-105.33
Tax paid
79.62
132.97
42.43
96.22
Working capital
-0.03
-106.71
571.89
443.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.77
-10.51
-7.89
-16.51
Op profit growth
18.03
-62.89
18.9
-67.41
EBIT growth
-110.95
-105.38
57.17
-61.96
Net profit growth
46.42
126.33
-46.79
-264.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
2,142.69
2,475.84
2,185.02
1,148.55
Excise Duty
258.39
216.05
224.13
169.88
Net Sales
1,884.3
2,259.78
1,960.88
978.66
Other Operating Income
19.98
15.23
23.09
10.43
Other Income
13.86
17.64
8.93
2.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
DWARKA DASS RATHI
Director
ALKA MAREZBAN BHARUCHA
Whole-time Director
KAILASH CHANDRA JHANWAR
Company Secretary
Kamal Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd
Summary
Binani Cement is one of the leading cement manufacturing company in India. The company is one of the top companies in that industry in terms of efficiency and performance. They are engaged in the manufacture of ordinary portland cement and portland pozzolana cement. They are having their production facilities in Sikar and Sirohi in Rajasthan.Binani Cement Ltd was incorporated on January 15, 1996 as Dynasty Dealer Pvt Ltd in Kolkata, West Bengal. The name changed to Binani Cement on April 23, 1998. Subsequently, the company was converted into a public company on October 6, 1998. The company is a subsidiary of Binani Industries Ltd, which has diverse manufacturing interests in cement, zinc and glass fiber. Binani Cement Ltd commenced commercial production in November 1997 at Sirohi in Rajasthan. The Sirohi facility was set up with the support of F L Smidth of Denmark and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The Company has two limestone mines, namely Amli and Thandiberi, operated on a long term lease basis which is at a distance of 2Km and 7Km from the plant respectively.The Companys cement is marketed under the brand name of Binani over the last 8 years, has established significant brand recall especially in the Rajasthan and Gujarat. In March 16, 2007 the company completed the cement expansion project of 3.05 MTPA and the kiln was test fired and the commercial production was started from December 6, 2007.The company bagged the best overall performance shield for the year 2006 during the 30th
Read More
