|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,315.19
1,525.36
1,704.63
1,850.71
yoy growth (%)
-13.77
-10.51
-7.89
-16.51
Raw materials
-204.98
-274.24
-270.09
-324.31
As % of sales
15.58
17.97
15.84
17.52
Employee costs
-50.39
-52.24
-55.79
-63.43
As % of sales
3.83
3.42
3.27
3.42
Other costs
-990.56
-1,140.19
-1,220.62
-1,329.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.31
74.74
71.6
71.86
Operating profit
69.25
58.67
158.13
132.98
OPM
5.26
3.84
9.27
7.18
Depreciation
-75.69
-76.75
-74.71
-105.33
Interest expense
-428.51
-358.56
-353.25
-273.25
Other income
7.73
6.28
135.33
111.53
Profit before tax
-427.21
-370.35
-134.49
-134.06
Taxes
79.62
132.97
42.43
96.22
Tax rate
-18.63
-35.9
-31.55
-71.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-347.59
-237.38
-92.05
-37.84
Exceptional items
0
0
-12.82
-159.28
Net profit
-347.59
-237.38
-104.88
-197.12
yoy growth (%)
46.42
126.33
-46.79
-264.51
NPM
-26.42
-15.56
-6.15
-10.65
