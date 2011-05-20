iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

90.5
(0.06%)
May 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,315.19

1,525.36

1,704.63

1,850.71

yoy growth (%)

-13.77

-10.51

-7.89

-16.51

Raw materials

-204.98

-274.24

-270.09

-324.31

As % of sales

15.58

17.97

15.84

17.52

Employee costs

-50.39

-52.24

-55.79

-63.43

As % of sales

3.83

3.42

3.27

3.42

Other costs

-990.56

-1,140.19

-1,220.62

-1,329.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.31

74.74

71.6

71.86

Operating profit

69.25

58.67

158.13

132.98

OPM

5.26

3.84

9.27

7.18

Depreciation

-75.69

-76.75

-74.71

-105.33

Interest expense

-428.51

-358.56

-353.25

-273.25

Other income

7.73

6.28

135.33

111.53

Profit before tax

-427.21

-370.35

-134.49

-134.06

Taxes

79.62

132.97

42.43

96.22

Tax rate

-18.63

-35.9

-31.55

-71.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-347.59

-237.38

-92.05

-37.84

Exceptional items

0

0

-12.82

-159.28

Net profit

-347.59

-237.38

-104.88

-197.12

yoy growth (%)

46.42

126.33

-46.79

-264.51

NPM

-26.42

-15.56

-6.15

-10.65

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.