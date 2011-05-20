Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3,400
3,400
3,400
3,400
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,703.4
-4,794.23
-5,084.05
-4,593.98
Net Worth
-1,303.4
-1,394.23
-1,684.05
-1,193.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2,528.91
2,574.9
3,439.24
4,487.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,225.51
1,180.67
1,755.19
3,293.06
Fixed Assets
1,312.51
1,201.41
1,121.15
1,565.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.07
36.18
40.09
548.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-144.01
-77.75
572.77
1,111.68
Inventories
181.72
189.61
109.66
120
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
70.04
75.18
783.8
1,314.61
Sundry Creditors
-208.68
-121.43
-88.63
-62.59
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-187.09
-221.11
-232.06
-260.34
Cash
53.94
20.83
21.18
67.55
Total Assets
1,225.51
1,180.67
1,755.19
3,293.06
