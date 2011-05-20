iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

90.5
(0.06%)
May 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3,400

3,400

3,400

3,400

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4,703.4

-4,794.23

-5,084.05

-4,593.98

Net Worth

-1,303.4

-1,394.23

-1,684.05

-1,193.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2,528.91

2,574.9

3,439.24

4,487.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,225.51

1,180.67

1,755.19

3,293.06

Fixed Assets

1,312.51

1,201.41

1,121.15

1,565.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.07

36.18

40.09

548.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-144.01

-77.75

572.77

1,111.68

Inventories

181.72

189.61

109.66

120

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

70.04

75.18

783.8

1,314.61

Sundry Creditors

-208.68

-121.43

-88.63

-62.59

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-187.09

-221.11

-232.06

-260.34

Cash

53.94

20.83

21.18

67.55

Total Assets

1,225.51

1,180.67

1,755.19

3,293.06

