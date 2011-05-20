iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Key Ratios

90.5
(0.06%)
May 20, 2011

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.16

-11.19

-7.33

8.93

Op profit growth

92.1

-64.52

20.65

-37.75

EBIT growth

-143.36

-129.32

73.6

-36.92

Net profit growth

13.7

112.91

-39.11

1,202.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.22

3.49

8.74

6.71

EBIT margin

1.4

-3

9.09

4.85

Net profit margin

-19.41

-15.85

-6.61

-10.06

RoCE

0.53

-1.34

5.38

3.56

RoNW

-14.81

-11.87

-6.75

-10.23

RoA

-1.85

-1.77

-0.97

-1.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-26.28

-24.72

-15.19

-21.99

Book value per share

21.99

43.63

28.4

31.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.75

-28.56

-22.29

-47.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

122.11

69.95

25.31

8.29

Inventory days

24.07

34.56

45.13

39.13

Creditor days

-148.58

-116.65

-105.55

-89.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.05

0.15

-0.53

-0.38

Net debt / equity

9.44

4.41

6.09

4.8

Net debt / op. profit

28.68

51.13

16.28

16.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.91

-24.26

-20.63

-21.27

Employee costs

-4.84

-4.55

-4.1

-3.96

Other costs

-65

-67.68

-66.51

-68.05

