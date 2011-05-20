Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.16
-11.19
-7.33
8.93
Op profit growth
92.1
-64.52
20.65
-37.75
EBIT growth
-143.36
-129.32
73.6
-36.92
Net profit growth
13.7
112.91
-39.11
1,202.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.22
3.49
8.74
6.71
EBIT margin
1.4
-3
9.09
4.85
Net profit margin
-19.41
-15.85
-6.61
-10.06
RoCE
0.53
-1.34
5.38
3.56
RoNW
-14.81
-11.87
-6.75
-10.23
RoA
-1.85
-1.77
-0.97
-1.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-26.28
-24.72
-15.19
-21.99
Book value per share
21.99
43.63
28.4
31.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.75
-28.56
-22.29
-47.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
122.11
69.95
25.31
8.29
Inventory days
24.07
34.56
45.13
39.13
Creditor days
-148.58
-116.65
-105.55
-89.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.05
0.15
-0.53
-0.38
Net debt / equity
9.44
4.41
6.09
4.8
Net debt / op. profit
28.68
51.13
16.28
16.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.91
-24.26
-20.63
-21.27
Employee costs
-4.84
-4.55
-4.1
-3.96
Other costs
-65
-67.68
-66.51
-68.05
