Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
2,142.69
2,475.84
2,185.02
1,148.55
Excise Duty
258.39
216.05
224.13
169.88
Net Sales
1,884.3
2,259.78
1,960.88
978.66
Other Operating Income
19.98
15.23
23.09
10.43
Other Income
13.86
17.64
8.93
2.71
Total Income
1,918.16
2,292.66
1,992.91
991.8
Total Expenditure
1,652.7
1,633.75
1,604.69
644.83
PBIDT
265.45
658.91
388.2
346.98
Interest
137.36
131.75
100.31
46.47
PBDT
128.08
527.16
287.89
300.51
Depreciation
117.58
108.45
92.43
55.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-10.51
94.9
18.68
-15.89
Deferred Tax
3.22
31.35
27.89
84.4
Reported Profit After Tax
17.79
292.45
148.28
175.82
Minority Interest After NP
0.18
-0.07
1.54
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.6
292.54
146.74
175.82
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.55
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.16
292.54
146.74
175.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.91
14.22
7.23
8.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
35
33.7
25
Equity
188.6
203.1
203.1
203.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
94,17,096
7,12,75,320
0
7,12,75,320
Public Shareholding (%)
4.98
35.09
0
35.09
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
8,01,40,000
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
44.72
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
42.49
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,90,44,176
13,18,25,960
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
55.27
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
57.5
64.91
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.08
29.15
19.79
35.45
PBDTM(%)
6.79
23.32
14.68
30.7
PATM(%)
0.94
12.94
7.56
17.96
