Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

90.5
(0.06%)
May 20, 2011

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-427.21

-370.35

-134.49

-134.06

Depreciation

-75.69

-76.75

-74.71

-105.33

Tax paid

79.62

132.97

42.43

96.22

Working capital

-0.03

-106.71

571.89

443.65

Other operating items

Operating

-423.33

-420.84

405.12

300.47

Capital expenditure

9.28

777.93

4.03

31.34

Free cash flow

-414.04

357.08

409.16

331.82

Equity raised

1,290.95

1,098.58

830.96

1,175.06

Investing

0

0

0

21.06

Financing

558.27

453.17

1,271.05

1,711.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,435.18

1,908.83

2,511.17

3,239.02

