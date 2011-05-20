Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-427.21
-370.35
-134.49
-134.06
Depreciation
-75.69
-76.75
-74.71
-105.33
Tax paid
79.62
132.97
42.43
96.22
Working capital
-0.03
-106.71
571.89
443.65
Other operating items
Operating
-423.33
-420.84
405.12
300.47
Capital expenditure
9.28
777.93
4.03
31.34
Free cash flow
-414.04
357.08
409.16
331.82
Equity raised
1,290.95
1,098.58
830.96
1,175.06
Investing
0
0
0
21.06
Financing
558.27
453.17
1,271.05
1,711.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,435.18
1,908.83
2,511.17
3,239.02
