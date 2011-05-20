Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2011
|Feb-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sep-2010
|Jun-2010
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
95%
95%
69.89%
69.89%
64.9%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.38%
2.11%
3.27%
3.17%
4.59%
Non-Institutions
2.6%
2.87%
26.83%
26.92%
30.5%
Total Non-Promoter
4.99%
4.99%
30.1%
30.1%
35.09%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.