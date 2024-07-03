SectorCement
Open₹85.28
Prev. Close₹83.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.26
Day's High₹85.28
Day's Low₹82
52 Week's High₹139.2
52 Week's Low₹76
Book Value₹25.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)757.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
92.17
92.17
304.33
304.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
204.64
263.07
-1,220.93
-984.63
Net Worth
296.81
355.24
-916.6
-680.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
142.91
466.26
349.28
291.96
yoy growth (%)
-69.34
33.48
19.63
5.01
Raw materials
-14.19
-48.61
-45.84
-45.95
As % of sales
9.93
10.42
13.12
15.74
Employee costs
-22.43
-29.1
-28.36
-16.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-176.59
-112.63
-103.79
-67.25
Depreciation
-47.82
-44.75
-40.04
-30.12
Tax paid
8.27
0.83
0.67
0.37
Working capital
-213.95
0.78
-44.25
-40.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.34
33.48
19.63
5.01
Op profit growth
-114.09
40.97
14.42
40.52
EBIT growth
-471.89
1,116.15
-82.11
-16.08
Net profit growth
136.75
-31.05
54.18
-32.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
General Manager & CS
G Tirupathi Rao
Independent Director
V H Ramakrishnan
Chairman & Independent Directo
K V Vishnu Raju
Independent Director
Rekha Onteddu
Managing Director
S Anand Reddy
Independent Director
R Ravichandran
Non Executive Director
S Sreekanth Reddy
Non Executive Director
S Rachana
Reports by Andhra Cements Ltd
Summary
Andhra Cement Limited (formerly Andhra Cement Company Limited ), incorporated in Dec.36, was promoted and owned by the Sadu Jain Group. It manufactures and markets cement under the Durga Prasad trade name. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Cement and Cement related products.The Companys first unit was commissioned in Vijayawada in 1940. Later, it was extended in three stages in 1951, 1958 and 1970. By 1987, total capacity reached 2.4 lac tpa of cement. The company possesses mining leases over about 300 acres in Gammalapadu.In 1988-89, overall production of clinker as well as cement increased. But, in 1989-90, there was a sharp decline in clinker and cement production due to the erratic, and sometimes total lack of supply of coal, scarcity of working capital, continuous power cuts, etc. In 1990-91, production increased significantly (72%), despite power cuts, the shortage of fuel and severe paucity of funds. The Vizag Cement Works commenced production in Nov.79. The company obtained a letter of intent to produce 2.5 lac tpa of cement at the Durga Cement Works, Nadikude. Work on the new cement project at Durgapuram is in progress. The crusher was commissioned in Mar.83 and the cement mill, in Jun.83.The company had an investment programme of Rs 63 cr, including modernisation of the Vijayawada and Vizag units, to increase the licensed capacity from 7.4 lac tpa to 12.4 lac tpa, financed through term loans from financial institutions and banks. BIFR has sa
Read More
The Andhra Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Cements Ltd is ₹757.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Cements Ltd is 0 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Cements Ltd is ₹76 and ₹139.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Andhra Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.95%, 3 Years at 70.23%, 1 Year at -31.54%, 6 Month at -15.15%, 3 Month at -10.19% and 1 Month at -1.41%.
