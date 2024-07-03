iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andhra Cements Ltd Share Price

82.19
(-1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open85.28
  • Day's High85.28
  • 52 Wk High139.2
  • Prev. Close83.62
  • Day's Low82
  • 52 Wk Low 76
  • Turnover (lac)8.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.86
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)757.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Andhra Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

85.28

Prev. Close

83.62

Turnover(Lac.)

8.26

Day's High

85.28

Day's Low

82

52 Week's High

139.2

52 Week's Low

76

Book Value

25.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

757.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Andhra Cements Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Andhra Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Andhra Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 9.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Andhra Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

92.17

92.17

304.33

304.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

204.64

263.07

-1,220.93

-984.63

Net Worth

296.81

355.24

-916.6

-680.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

142.91

466.26

349.28

291.96

yoy growth (%)

-69.34

33.48

19.63

5.01

Raw materials

-14.19

-48.61

-45.84

-45.95

As % of sales

9.93

10.42

13.12

15.74

Employee costs

-22.43

-29.1

-28.36

-16.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-176.59

-112.63

-103.79

-67.25

Depreciation

-47.82

-44.75

-40.04

-30.12

Tax paid

8.27

0.83

0.67

0.37

Working capital

-213.95

0.78

-44.25

-40.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.34

33.48

19.63

5.01

Op profit growth

-114.09

40.97

14.42

40.52

EBIT growth

-471.89

1,116.15

-82.11

-16.08

Net profit growth

136.75

-31.05

54.18

-32.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Andhra Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Andhra Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

General Manager & CS

G Tirupathi Rao

Independent Director

V H Ramakrishnan

Chairman & Independent Directo

K V Vishnu Raju

Independent Director

Rekha Onteddu

Managing Director

S Anand Reddy

Independent Director

R Ravichandran

Non Executive Director

S Sreekanth Reddy

Non Executive Director

S Rachana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Andhra Cements Ltd

Summary

Andhra Cement Limited (formerly Andhra Cement Company Limited ), incorporated in Dec.36, was promoted and owned by the Sadu Jain Group. It manufactures and markets cement under the Durga Prasad trade name. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Cement and Cement related products.The Companys first unit was commissioned in Vijayawada in 1940. Later, it was extended in three stages in 1951, 1958 and 1970. By 1987, total capacity reached 2.4 lac tpa of cement. The company possesses mining leases over about 300 acres in Gammalapadu.In 1988-89, overall production of clinker as well as cement increased. But, in 1989-90, there was a sharp decline in clinker and cement production due to the erratic, and sometimes total lack of supply of coal, scarcity of working capital, continuous power cuts, etc. In 1990-91, production increased significantly (72%), despite power cuts, the shortage of fuel and severe paucity of funds. The Vizag Cement Works commenced production in Nov.79. The company obtained a letter of intent to produce 2.5 lac tpa of cement at the Durga Cement Works, Nadikude. Work on the new cement project at Durgapuram is in progress. The crusher was commissioned in Mar.83 and the cement mill, in Jun.83.The company had an investment programme of Rs 63 cr, including modernisation of the Vijayawada and Vizag units, to increase the licensed capacity from 7.4 lac tpa to 12.4 lac tpa, financed through term loans from financial institutions and banks. BIFR has sa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Andhra Cements Ltd share price today?

The Andhra Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Cements Ltd is ₹757.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Andhra Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Cements Ltd is 0 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Andhra Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Cements Ltd is ₹76 and ₹139.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Andhra Cements Ltd?

Andhra Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.95%, 3 Years at 70.23%, 1 Year at -31.54%, 6 Month at -15.15%, 3 Month at -10.19% and 1 Month at -1.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Andhra Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Andhra Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.00 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 9.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Cements Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.