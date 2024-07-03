Summary

Andhra Cement Limited (formerly Andhra Cement Company Limited ), incorporated in Dec.36, was promoted and owned by the Sadu Jain Group. It manufactures and markets cement under the Durga Prasad trade name. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Cement and Cement related products.The Companys first unit was commissioned in Vijayawada in 1940. Later, it was extended in three stages in 1951, 1958 and 1970. By 1987, total capacity reached 2.4 lac tpa of cement. The company possesses mining leases over about 300 acres in Gammalapadu.In 1988-89, overall production of clinker as well as cement increased. But, in 1989-90, there was a sharp decline in clinker and cement production due to the erratic, and sometimes total lack of supply of coal, scarcity of working capital, continuous power cuts, etc. In 1990-91, production increased significantly (72%), despite power cuts, the shortage of fuel and severe paucity of funds. The Vizag Cement Works commenced production in Nov.79. The company obtained a letter of intent to produce 2.5 lac tpa of cement at the Durga Cement Works, Nadikude. Work on the new cement project at Durgapuram is in progress. The crusher was commissioned in Mar.83 and the cement mill, in Jun.83.The company had an investment programme of Rs 63 cr, including modernisation of the Vijayawada and Vizag units, to increase the licensed capacity from 7.4 lac tpa to 12.4 lac tpa, financed through term loans from financial institutions and banks. BIFR has sa

