|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on 18th July 2024 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of financial results for the 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meting to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of Audited Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 28-03-2024 to consider the fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Issuance and allotment of equity shares on Rights basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|29 Dec 2023
|ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 24th January, 2024, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter / nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. The Meeting was commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.45 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Intimation - prior approval of shareholders through postal ballot (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.01.2024)
