Andhra Cements Ltd Board Meeting

76.74
(2.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Andhra Cements CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on 18th July 2024 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of financial results for the 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meting to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of Audited Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 28-03-2024 to consider the fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Issuance and allotment of equity shares on Rights basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202429 Dec 2023
ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 24th January, 2024, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter / nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. The Meeting was commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.45 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Intimation - prior approval of shareholders through postal ballot (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.01.2024)

