|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
142.91
466.26
349.28
291.96
yoy growth (%)
-69.34
33.48
19.63
5.01
Raw materials
-14.19
-48.61
-45.84
-45.95
As % of sales
9.93
10.42
13.12
15.74
Employee costs
-22.43
-29.1
-28.36
-16.05
As % of sales
15.69
6.24
8.12
5.49
Other costs
-114.02
-333.66
-236.14
-195.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.78
71.56
67.6
67.1
Operating profit
-7.73
54.87
38.92
34.01
OPM
-5.41
11.76
11.14
11.65
Depreciation
-47.82
-44.75
-40.04
-30.12
Interest expense
-121.74
-127.38
-105.01
-74.03
Other income
0.71
4.62
2.32
2.88
Profit before tax
-176.59
-112.63
-103.79
-67.25
Taxes
8.27
0.83
0.67
0.37
Tax rate
-4.68
-0.74
-0.65
-0.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-168.31
-111.8
-103.11
-66.88
Exceptional items
0
40.7
0
0
Net profit
-168.31
-71.09
-103.11
-66.88
yoy growth (%)
136.75
-31.05
54.18
-32.36
NPM
-117.77
-15.24
-29.52
-22.9
