Andhra Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80.43
(-0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

142.91

466.26

349.28

291.96

yoy growth (%)

-69.34

33.48

19.63

5.01

Raw materials

-14.19

-48.61

-45.84

-45.95

As % of sales

9.93

10.42

13.12

15.74

Employee costs

-22.43

-29.1

-28.36

-16.05

As % of sales

15.69

6.24

8.12

5.49

Other costs

-114.02

-333.66

-236.14

-195.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.78

71.56

67.6

67.1

Operating profit

-7.73

54.87

38.92

34.01

OPM

-5.41

11.76

11.14

11.65

Depreciation

-47.82

-44.75

-40.04

-30.12

Interest expense

-121.74

-127.38

-105.01

-74.03

Other income

0.71

4.62

2.32

2.88

Profit before tax

-176.59

-112.63

-103.79

-67.25

Taxes

8.27

0.83

0.67

0.37

Tax rate

-4.68

-0.74

-0.65

-0.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-168.31

-111.8

-103.11

-66.88

Exceptional items

0

40.7

0

0

Net profit

-168.31

-71.09

-103.11

-66.88

yoy growth (%)

136.75

-31.05

54.18

-32.36

NPM

-117.77

-15.24

-29.52

-22.9

