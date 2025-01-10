Andhra Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
92.17
92.17
304.33
304.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
204.64
263.07
-1,220.93
-984.63
Net Worth
296.81
355.24
-916.6
-680.3
Minority Interest
Debt
675.36
524.91
970.32
963.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
160.21
155.58
0
162.16
Total Liabilities
1,132.38
1,035.73
53.71
445.32
Fixed Assets
815.15
764.48
831.59
879.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
267.42
221.5
0
162.16
Networking Capital
22.85
-3.2
-778.89
-597.4
Inventories
61.44
12.99
15.64
15.67
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
38.51
0
0.05
7.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32.64
20.28
22.42
35.75
Sundry Creditors
-75.55
-18.92
-280.72
-272.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.19
-17.56
-536.28
-383.96
Cash
26.96
52.96
1
0.99
Total Assets
1,132.38
1,035.73
53.69
445.32
