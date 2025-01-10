iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andhra Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

77.91
(-1.67%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

92.17

92.17

304.33

304.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

204.64

263.07

-1,220.93

-984.63

Net Worth

296.81

355.24

-916.6

-680.3

Minority Interest

Debt

675.36

524.91

970.32

963.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

160.21

155.58

0

162.16

Total Liabilities

1,132.38

1,035.73

53.71

445.32

Fixed Assets

815.15

764.48

831.59

879.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

267.42

221.5

0

162.16

Networking Capital

22.85

-3.2

-778.89

-597.4

Inventories

61.44

12.99

15.64

15.67

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

38.51

0

0.05

7.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

32.64

20.28

22.42

35.75

Sundry Creditors

-75.55

-18.92

-280.72

-272.53

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-34.19

-17.56

-536.28

-383.96

Cash

26.96

52.96

1

0.99

Total Assets

1,132.38

1,035.73

53.69

445.32

Andhra Cements : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.