Andhra Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

80.79
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Andhra Cements FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-176.59

-112.63

-103.79

-67.25

Depreciation

-47.82

-44.75

-40.04

-30.12

Tax paid

8.27

0.83

0.67

0.37

Working capital

-213.95

0.78

-44.25

-40.73

Other operating items

Operating

-430.09

-155.76

-187.41

-137.73

Capital expenditure

12.09

274.2

-0.23

2.4

Free cash flow

-418

118.43

-187.64

-135.32

Equity raised

-1,034.25

-715.38

-510.61

-339.75

Investing

0

0

0

0.01

Financing

86.91

36.75

81.86

107.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,365.33

-560.19

-616.39

-367.16

