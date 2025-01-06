Andhra Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-176.59
-112.63
-103.79
-67.25
Depreciation
-47.82
-44.75
-40.04
-30.12
Tax paid
8.27
0.83
0.67
0.37
Working capital
-213.95
0.78
-44.25
-40.73
Other operating items
Operating
-430.09
-155.76
-187.41
-137.73
Capital expenditure
12.09
274.2
-0.23
2.4
Free cash flow
-418
118.43
-187.64
-135.32
Equity raised
-1,034.25
-715.38
-510.61
-339.75
Investing
0
0
0
0.01
Financing
86.91
36.75
81.86
107.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,365.33
-560.19
-616.39
-367.16
