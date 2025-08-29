iifl-logo

Andhra Cements Commissions 6 MW Solar Power Plant at AP Facility

29 Aug 2025 , 12:55 PM

Andhra Cements Limited on Thursday (August 28) announced that it has successfully commissioned a 6 MW solar power plant at its cement manufacturing facility in Gamalapadu village, Dachepalli Mandal, Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh.

The company said the solar power project, now fully operational, is part of its broader green energy initiative aimed at reducing dependence on conventional energy sources and promoting sustainability in operations.

With this development, Andhra Cements has reinforced its commitment to clean energy adoption within the cement sector, while also aligning with India’s renewable energy goals. The disclosure was made to BSE under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Andhra Cements Limited shares are trading at ₹85.57 in the NSE. This is a 1.23% gain on August 29, 2025 at 12:50 pm. Andhra Cements Limited shares have gained 8.29% in the last 5 days, a whopping 21.53% in the last month. On the flip side, the shares have dipped 5.54% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

