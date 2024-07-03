Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹170.65
Prev. Close₹170.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.78
Day's High₹173.2
Day's Low₹158.1
52 Week's High₹231.95
52 Week's Low₹150.5
Book Value₹131.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)468.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.37
29.37
25.29
25.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
381.77
393.68
343.41
321.02
Net Worth
411.14
423.05
368.7
346.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
407.2
408.93
360.05
309.69
yoy growth (%)
-0.42
13.57
16.26
13.36
Raw materials
-72.24
-99.34
-37.69
-31.4
As % of sales
17.74
24.29
10.46
10.13
Employee costs
-21.32
-22.39
-18.04
-15.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
101.52
63.56
35.68
57.19
Depreciation
-20.26
-20.04
-18.75
-17.06
Tax paid
-16.54
-23.21
-12.24
-12.31
Working capital
78.59
56.39
2.05
18.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.42
13.57
16.26
13.36
Op profit growth
44.38
34.57
-27.67
-0.14
EBIT growth
59.91
52.37
-37.07
11.27
Net profit growth
110.6
72.14
-47.77
126.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
623.9
661.5
801.26
320.81
323.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
623.9
661.5
801.26
320.81
323.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
5.28
5.67
Other Income
1.12
2.67
3.1
0.94
2.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
V Valliammai
Managing Director
N Venkat Raju
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S B Nirmalatha
Non Executive Director
P Gopal
Non Executive Director
Palani Ramkumar
Independent Director
Umesh Prasad Patnaik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Subhanarayan Muduli
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
Summary
Anjani Portland Cement Limited, formerly known Shez Cement Limited was established in December, 1983 and thereafter was renamed as Anjani Portland Cement Limited from Shez Cement Limited on December 27, 1999. The Company manufactures quality premium cement having a plant unit located at Suryapeta District, Telangana. The Company, the Hyderabad based manufacturer of cement with an installed capacity of 1.2 MTPA is originally promoted by Syed Bhadruddin Shez and later taken over by K V Vishnu Raju the grandson of Dr,B V Raju (founder promoters of Raasi Group) and the former Managing Director of Raasi Cement has acquired 20% stake. The company markets its Cement under the name Anjani.The company has acquired 100% equity of its sister company Vennar Ceramics Ltd.(VCL), a gas-based power plant of 2.7 MW capacity during the year 2000-01 thus making VCL as it;s wholly onwned subsidiary. Even before this acquisition, APCL is used to get 60 per cent of its power requirements from VCL.In December 7, 2000 the company for the first time in India has introduced a ready mixer of cement and sand to be used for wall plastering, floorings etc. The Mix is marketed under the name of Anjani Mix, and in 50 KG bags in three different proportions. In August 2001, the board has decided to make a preferential offer of 56.69 lakh equity shares of Rs.10 each to the promoters and associates as their stake in the company increase to 61.39 per cent.The Company had divested 100% of its investment in Hitech
Read More
The Anjani Portland Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd is ₹468.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd is 0 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Portland Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd is ₹150.5 and ₹231.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.10%, 3 Years at -17.43%, 1 Year at -20.33%, 6 Month at -17.58%, 3 Month at -6.27% and 1 Month at 4.54%.
