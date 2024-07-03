iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Share Price

159.35
(-6.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open170.65
  • Day's High173.2
  • 52 Wk High231.95
  • Prev. Close170.65
  • Day's Low158.1
  • 52 Wk Low 150.5
  • Turnover (lac)15.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value131.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)468.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

170.65

Prev. Close

170.65

Turnover(Lac.)

15.78

Day's High

173.2

Day's Low

158.1

52 Week's High

231.95

52 Week's Low

150.5

Book Value

131.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

468.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 24.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.37

29.37

25.29

25.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

381.77

393.68

343.41

321.02

Net Worth

411.14

423.05

368.7

346.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

407.2

408.93

360.05

309.69

yoy growth (%)

-0.42

13.57

16.26

13.36

Raw materials

-72.24

-99.34

-37.69

-31.4

As % of sales

17.74

24.29

10.46

10.13

Employee costs

-21.32

-22.39

-18.04

-15.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

101.52

63.56

35.68

57.19

Depreciation

-20.26

-20.04

-18.75

-17.06

Tax paid

-16.54

-23.21

-12.24

-12.31

Working capital

78.59

56.39

2.05

18.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.42

13.57

16.26

13.36

Op profit growth

44.38

34.57

-27.67

-0.14

EBIT growth

59.91

52.37

-37.07

11.27

Net profit growth

110.6

72.14

-47.77

126.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

623.9

661.5

801.26

320.81

323.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

623.9

661.5

801.26

320.81

323.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

5.28

5.67

Other Income

1.12

2.67

3.1

0.94

2.77

View Annually Results

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

V Valliammai

Managing Director

N Venkat Raju

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S B Nirmalatha

Non Executive Director

P Gopal

Non Executive Director

Palani Ramkumar

Independent Director

Umesh Prasad Patnaik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Subhanarayan Muduli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

Summary

Anjani Portland Cement Limited, formerly known Shez Cement Limited was established in December, 1983 and thereafter was renamed as Anjani Portland Cement Limited from Shez Cement Limited on December 27, 1999. The Company manufactures quality premium cement having a plant unit located at Suryapeta District, Telangana. The Company, the Hyderabad based manufacturer of cement with an installed capacity of 1.2 MTPA is originally promoted by Syed Bhadruddin Shez and later taken over by K V Vishnu Raju the grandson of Dr,B V Raju (founder promoters of Raasi Group) and the former Managing Director of Raasi Cement has acquired 20% stake. The company markets its Cement under the name Anjani.The company has acquired 100% equity of its sister company Vennar Ceramics Ltd.(VCL), a gas-based power plant of 2.7 MW capacity during the year 2000-01 thus making VCL as it;s wholly onwned subsidiary. Even before this acquisition, APCL is used to get 60 per cent of its power requirements from VCL.In December 7, 2000 the company for the first time in India has introduced a ready mixer of cement and sand to be used for wall plastering, floorings etc. The Mix is marketed under the name of Anjani Mix, and in 50 KG bags in three different proportions. In August 2001, the board has decided to make a preferential offer of 56.69 lakh equity shares of Rs.10 each to the promoters and associates as their stake in the company increase to 61.39 per cent.The Company had divested 100% of its investment in Hitech
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Anjani Portland Cement Ltd share price today?

The Anjani Portland Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd is ₹468.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd is 0 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Portland Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd is ₹150.5 and ₹231.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd?

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.10%, 3 Years at -17.43%, 1 Year at -20.33%, 6 Month at -17.58%, 3 Month at -6.27% and 1 Month at 4.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 24.82 %

