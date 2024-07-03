Summary

Anjani Portland Cement Limited, formerly known Shez Cement Limited was established in December, 1983 and thereafter was renamed as Anjani Portland Cement Limited from Shez Cement Limited on December 27, 1999. The Company manufactures quality premium cement having a plant unit located at Suryapeta District, Telangana. The Company, the Hyderabad based manufacturer of cement with an installed capacity of 1.2 MTPA is originally promoted by Syed Bhadruddin Shez and later taken over by K V Vishnu Raju the grandson of Dr,B V Raju (founder promoters of Raasi Group) and the former Managing Director of Raasi Cement has acquired 20% stake. The company markets its Cement under the name Anjani.The company has acquired 100% equity of its sister company Vennar Ceramics Ltd.(VCL), a gas-based power plant of 2.7 MW capacity during the year 2000-01 thus making VCL as it;s wholly onwned subsidiary. Even before this acquisition, APCL is used to get 60 per cent of its power requirements from VCL.In December 7, 2000 the company for the first time in India has introduced a ready mixer of cement and sand to be used for wall plastering, floorings etc. The Mix is marketed under the name of Anjani Mix, and in 50 KG bags in three different proportions. In August 2001, the board has decided to make a preferential offer of 56.69 lakh equity shares of Rs.10 each to the promoters and associates as their stake in the company increase to 61.39 per cent.The Company had divested 100% of its investment in Hitech

Read More