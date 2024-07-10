AGM 09/08/2024 Notice for the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Saturday, August 3, 2024 to Friday, August 9, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. A member whose name appear in the register of members or beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, August 2, 2024 are entitled to avail the e-voting facility (both remote and at the AGM) provided by the Company. The remote e-voting period will commence at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 and will end at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) AGM Proceedings (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)