|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.96
60.42
Op profit growth
-16.38
71.75
EBIT growth
-23.7
89.24
Net profit growth
-74.75
2,300.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.96
21.27
19.87
EBIT margin
13.13
17.05
14.45
Net profit margin
1.32
5.21
0.34
RoCE
11.42
15.28
RoNW
1.3
5.84
RoA
0.28
1.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.08
9.14
0.26
Dividend per share
0
1.2
0.8
Cash EPS
-6.7
0.26
-8.05
Book value per share
46.24
43.88
35.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.22
3.12
89.07
P/CEPS
-2.54
108.71
-2.87
P/B
0.36
0.65
0.64
EV/EBIDTA
4.83
4.62
6.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
14.91
239.16
Tax payout
-32.2
-13.17
-53.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.13
30.52
Inventory days
46.57
43.12
Creditor days
-31.27
-24.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.15
-1.54
-1.05
Net debt / equity
2.93
3.39
3.93
Net debt / op. profit
4.26
3.9
6.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.37
-19.81
-19.02
Employee costs
-4.67
-4.12
-5.28
Other costs
-59.98
-54.78
-55.82
