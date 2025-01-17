iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Key Ratios

159.31
(0.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.96

60.42

Op profit growth

-16.38

71.75

EBIT growth

-23.7

89.24

Net profit growth

-74.75

2,300.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.96

21.27

19.87

EBIT margin

13.13

17.05

14.45

Net profit margin

1.32

5.21

0.34

RoCE

11.42

15.28

RoNW

1.3

5.84

RoA

0.28

1.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.08

9.14

0.26

Dividend per share

0

1.2

0.8

Cash EPS

-6.7

0.26

-8.05

Book value per share

46.24

43.88

35.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.22

3.12

89.07

P/CEPS

-2.54

108.71

-2.87

P/B

0.36

0.65

0.64

EV/EBIDTA

4.83

4.62

6.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

14.91

239.16

Tax payout

-32.2

-13.17

-53.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.13

30.52

Inventory days

46.57

43.12

Creditor days

-31.27

-24.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.15

-1.54

-1.05

Net debt / equity

2.93

3.39

3.93

Net debt / op. profit

4.26

3.9

6.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-17.37

-19.81

-19.02

Employee costs

-4.67

-4.12

-5.28

Other costs

-59.98

-54.78

-55.82

